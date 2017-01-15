A d v e r t i s e m e n t

4.1 quake shakes TT

Sunday, January 15 2017

THIS COUNTRY was hit by a 4.1 magnitude earthquake on Friday night according to preliminary data from the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre (SRC).

In a post on its Facebook the SRC reported that the Earthquake occurred at 11.34 pm at latitude 10.97 North and longitude 62.08 West and was at a depth of 10km.



It was felt in the West, East and parts of South Trinidad. There were no reports on the post of injuries or property damage. The SRC stressed that the event was not reviewed by an analyst but was automatically located by a seismological computational system and was therefore a preliminary result. On January 8, this country experienced two earthquakes within 12 hours, a 4.4 magnitude at around 5.51 am and 4.3 magnitude at 2.01 pm.







