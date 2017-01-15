Newsday Logo
Banner
spacer
Home » News » 4.1 quake shakes TT Sunday, January 15 2017
spacer

Latest

spacer News
spacer Politics
spacer Crime & Court
spacer Business
spacer Sport
spacer Sunday Special Report
spacer Videos
spacer Polls
spacer Sir David Simmons Report
spacer Carnival 2015
spacer Hotline
spacer Archives

Entertainment

spacer Features
spacer WMN
spacer Mentality
spacer Movies & Cinemas

Opinion

spacer Editorial
spacer Inbox
spacer Commentary
spacer Send your letter

Newsday Archives

spacer Archives by date

Classifieds

Business (8)
Employment (121)
Motor (92)
Real Estate (170)
Computers (4)
Notices (15)
Personal (40)
Miscellaneous (25)
Second-hand stuff (1)
Bridal (38)
Tobago (83)
Tuition (48)

Newsletter

Every day fresh news


A d v e r t i s e m e n t


 spacer
Search for:
spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner


4.1 quake shakes TT

Sunday, January 15 2017

THIS COUNTRY was hit by a 4.1 magnitude earthquake on Friday night according to preliminary data from the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre (SRC).

In a post on its Facebook the SRC reported that the Earthquake occurred at 11.34 pm at latitude 10.97 North and longitude 62.08 West and was at a depth of 10km.

It was felt in the West, East and parts of South Trinidad. There were no reports on the post of injuries or property damage. The SRC stressed that the event was not reviewed by an analyst but was automatically located by a seismological computational system and was therefore a preliminary result. On January 8, this country experienced two earthquakes within 12 hours, a 4.4 magnitude at around 5.51 am and 4.3 magnitude at 2.01 pm.



spacer
    Print print
spacer
 spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

Top stories

 • What did they do to Rachael?
 • Woman, 3 men on robbery charge
 • A selfish society
 • Police probe Carmona housing allowance
 • Charles: PNM for all Tobago
 • Man shot after argument

Pictures & Galleries


spacer Photos of the day
spacer Photos of the week
spacer Other galleries

The Ch@t Room

Have something to say ?
Click here to tell us right now!

RSS

rss feed

Crisis Hotline

Have a problem ?
Help is just phone call away.

spacer
Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
spacer

IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd


Creation time: 0.060 sek.