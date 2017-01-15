|Home » News »
Sunday, January 15 2017
|
THIS COUNTRY was hit by a 4.1 magnitude earthquake on Friday night according to preliminary data from the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre (SRC).
In a post on its Facebook the SRC reported that the Earthquake occurred at 11.34 pm at latitude 10.97 North and longitude 62.08 West and was at a depth of 10km.
