BAD DRIVE MURDER

Ryan Hamilton-Davis Monday, January 16 2017

A bad drive may have led to the death of 28-year-old CEPEP worker Balmatie Bachan who died yesterday morning at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, after she was shot by unknown gunmen while she and her husband were returning to their El Socorro home at about 2.15 am yesterday. The couple had just left a Carenage beach.

Bachan was shot several times.



Her distraught husband, of eight years, Vidal Lutchman, barely escaped with his life - having been shot in his right arm - but now has to live as a widower. In an interview with Newsday yesterday Lutchman said the only thing that is on his mind at the moment is that neither he, nor their two children, ages, one and seven, would ever see Bachan again.



“I just want my wife back,” said an emotional Lutchman, “If I could get my wife back, I would be the happiest man in the world. Right now, I am the saddest man in the world. I am thankful that I could still come home and see my two children, because if I did not accelerate while we were being shot at, I would have been dead as well.” Newsday was told yesterday that Bachan and Lutchman had left their Chandee Lane, El Socorro home at about 11 pm on Saturday to take a late night bath in Carenage, then on their way back home, get something to eat. Newsday understands that this was a common practice for the couple, however on Saturday Bachan complained of feeling ill.



Lutchman told Newsday yesterday that while they were on their way home, driving along the Churchill Roosevelt Highway, they almost came into contact with a silver Audi vehicle, which stopped suddenly in front Lutchman’s vehicle.



Lutchman then overtook the vehicle and proceeded along the highway. However, moments after they heard gunshots ring out.



“Bullets just started to pass,” said Lutchman, “At first we thought that it was our car, because it was giving trouble, then we heard more bullets hit the trunk of our car.



The car pulled up alongside us and someone started shooting the glass of the left back door. I sped up and went straight to the hospital.” He rushed Bachan to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, but despite the best efforts of the medical staff on duty, she succumbed to her wounds.



Lutchman was also treated by doctors at the hospital, having suffered a gunshot wound to his right arm. Newsday understands that Lutchman was interviewed by homicide detectives during the course of yesterday.



Relatives yesterday described Bachan as a loving and caring child, and the youngest of seven children. They also described the relationship between Bachan and Lutchman as a strong and loving one. Relatives expressed shock while speaking to Newsday.



“I didn’t believe it when I heard that she had been shot,” said Gobin Bachan, the father of the deceased.



“I didn’t think that she would have been shot while driving in a car. I just find this very strange. We want justice, but we are leaving things in the Lord’s hands, because we are Christians.”



