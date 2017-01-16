Taxi drivers reconsider fare increase after Rachael’s murder

Monday, January 16 2017

Member of Parliament for La Horquetta/Talparo Maxie Cuffie has extended condolences to the relatives of murdered schoolgirl Rachael Ramkissoon and taxi drivers are reconsidering an increase in fare on the route where Rachael Ramkissoon apparently took a taxi.

She never made it to school and her body was found in a forested area in San Raphael, late Friday afternoon.



Cufiie said he visited and spoke with Rachael’s family on Saturday.



Cuffie said the circumstances of Rachael’s death as reported by the media and supported by the accounts of friends and relatives, bring to the fore the plight of school children living in the Talparo, Brazil, San Rafael/Arena communities, who depend on public transportation.



“Three days before Rachael’s gruesome murder, I met with the taxi drivers over the impact of increasing fares on the large number of children who depend on their service. The taxi drivers had announced a two dollar fare increase on all the routes along Tumpuna Road, San Rafael, Brazil, Talparo and Mundo Nuevo and and an additional three dollars at night. The increase was announced at the beginning of the year but took effect at the opening of the school term.



“During the meeting I made a special appeal to the drivers to take into consideration the needs of the students in the area especially since the the two dollar increase along with the three dollar hike in fares after nine pm is likely to be quite harsh for those who may have late classes or studying sessions.” Cuffie expressed concern about a fare increase, he noted, “ I believed then and I still believe now, that highly unaffordable taxi fares have the unintended consequence of forcing citizens to seek and use services outside the establishment which opens the door to myriad unsavoury situations.



“My meeting also focused on the issues affecting the taxi drivers, including the competition from the ‘white bus’ illegal transport vehicles and the traffic management problems in the area which I promised to address with the relevant authorities.” Also attending the meeting at the office of the MP on Tumpuna Road, Guanapo, was Alderman Candida Patron of the Couva/Tabaquite/ Talparo Regional Corporation along with concerned residents from San Rafael and Talparo who also spoke on the effects any fare increase will have on the school children.



The drivers were led by Sylman Kallian, president of the Brazil/ Talparo/Arena Taxi Drivers Association who promised to reconsider the $3 fare increase after 9pm but said they could not go back on their decision to increase the fare by $2 despite the appeals on the effect it would have on school children, according to a release, from MP Cuffie.



“I told them I already had discussions with the Ministry of Works about increasing the number of buses serving the community, and I have promised to take up the issues affecting the drivers which had led to the increased fares.



Following Friday’s development, Mr Kallian has given an undertaking that the drivers will meet to reconsider also the two dollar fare increase.



“I have given my commitment that we will continue to search for solutions that are workable for all parties involved but most importantly that are safe and community friendly.







