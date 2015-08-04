Asbestos threat at President’s House

SEAN DOUGLAS Monday, January 16 2017

STAFF at the Office of the President are today to undergo immediate medical testing after the discovery of the hazardous material asbestos at President’s House, said a statement from presidential communications advisor, Theron Boodan, yesterday.

Staff will also be relocated temporarily from President’s House.



The statement alluded that the Ministry of Works had known about the threat but had failed to notify the Office of President.



Newsday called former works minister, Fitzgerald Hinds, whom upon being told of our query said he was in a urgent meeting and could not talk to us, and hung up, promising to call us back later. Asbestos, once employed as a fire retardant in building materials, has since been linked to cancer.



The Office of the President in its statement said it was recently advised by the Urban Development Corporation of Trinidad and Tobago Limited (UDeCOTT) of the presence of asbestos material at President’s House and its environs.



“In a swift move to determine its potential impact on the health of exposed employees numbering some 30, the Office of the President has advised that arrangements were made for medical evaluations of these employees tomorrow (Monday).” Those affected employees, who came into contact with the contaminated area on regular basis, will commence medical tests over a three-day period at the Industrial Medical Unit at the Eric Williams Medical and Sciences Complex (EW MSC), Mt Hope. “What is of grave and critical concern is that it appears that the authorities responsible for renovation of President’s House have been aware of this asbestos contamination for some time but failed to inform and alert the Office of the President of this hazard,” alleged the statement.



The Office of the President was made aware only late last week by a UDeCOTT document. “In a document dated January 12, 2017, UDeCOTT stated: ‘Please be advised, records provided by the previous Ministry assigned with the Restoration of President’s House - Ministry of Works and Infrastructure - indicate that the vinyl floor tiles within the laundry lining fabrics storage room, contains asbestos’”.



UdeCOTT then advised on the procedure the Office of the President must follow before the asbestos material can be removed,.



“UdeCOTT further advised that the logistic for temporary relocation of affected staff is being prepared for transmission to the relevant authority.” The Office of the President contacted the North-Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA) to have the affected staff medically evaluated.



“NCRHA’s response was swift and commendable and workers will be evaluated in batches of eight to ten per day.” Apart from chest x-rays, workers will be tested in area of blood count, renal function, liver function and possible spirometry, the measuring of lung function and breath, if available at EW MSC.



Amid fears that other parts of President’s House could also contain asbestos materials, the Office of the President met a specialist team from Caribbean Industrial Research Institute (CARIRI).



“The CARIRI team promptly carried out a preliminary visit of the facilities and committed to dispatch three technicians from the Industrial Materials Unit – Metallurgy, to carry out a detailed inspection of compound.” This team will carry out a visual inspection of the different materials present in the compound and determine which may be a suspect for future sampling.



“CARIRI noted that the team will need to have access to all roofs and ceilings, since these materials are prime suspects of containing asbestos fibres. Old visible water pipes are also of concern.” The statement said the Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Department will be apprised of the situation today (Monday).



“Ensuring the health and safety of all employees and visitors to President’s compound is paramount and the Office of the President is committed to working with the relevant agencies to effect same.”



