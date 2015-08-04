Teacher paid... 41 years later

SEAN DOUGLAS Monday, January 16 2017

A schoolteacher had to wait until he reached the ripe old age of 82 years old before been paid salary arrears he earned in a period from 1961 to 1974. The sorry saga of the underpaid man’s 41 year wait is related as a case study titled, “Money Worries”, in the 38th Annual Report of the Ombudsman (2015), recently laid in Pareliament. “In 2006, Mr R sought the assistance of the Ombudsman regarding the inordinate delay on the part of the Ministry of Education (MOE) to pay him arrears of salary which were owed to him over the period February 1961 to September 1974.” Mr R was incorrectly paid as a Specialist Teacher, but peformed the duties of a Specialist Teacher in Charge or Principal at the Egypt Village Industrial Arts Centre. In 1985, a group of teachers in a similar situation won their lawsuit to be paid the correct salary.

“On the basis of this judgment, Mr R submitted a claim for payment of arrears of salary. Payment was never effected as the Ministry claimed then that his personnel file could not be located.” The Office of the Ombudsman drew the matter to the attention of the MOE Permanent Secretary (P.S.) on December 20, 2006. “By letter dated August 8, 2008, Mr R was informed by the Ministry that the judgments obtained by the other teachers were personal to them. The Ministry also stated that since his claim was made after the expiration of the statutory time limit in which such claims should be made, the department was under no obligation to compensate him.” However in 2010, the Ombudsman’s Office told the MOE that Mr R could not join his colleagues in the lawsuit due to a lack of finance.



Having reviewed the judgements in the lawsuit, the Office opined that Mr R, the only other similarly affected teacher, should receive equal treatment.







