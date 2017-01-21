A d v e r t i s e m e n t

They rode together and died together

Ryan Hamilton-Davis Saturday, January 21 2017

click on pic to zoom in

DAMIEN DANIEL, 38, and Clint Alexander, 23, were lifelong friends, who rode together, committed crimes together and on Thursday evening in Carapo, East Trinidad were murdered together in a car.

The two will be buried side by side relatives confirmed yesterday. “For better or worse, good or bad, they were like Bonnie and Clyde,” said a relative of Alexander yesterday at the Forensic Sciences Centre in St James.



“They did everything together. They even went to jail together. They were not saints, but they were very good friends and loyal to the end,” said the relative who asked not to be identified. Alexander’s relative said the two were friends for years and Daniel even spent several years living at Alexander’s home.



According to relatives, the two were arrested last year and charged for kidnapping and robbery.



However they were released six months later as the complainant failed to attend court and the case was thrown out for lack of prosecution. A man claiming to be Alexander’s brother told Newsday that both Clint and Damien were called to a meeting in Carapo and were on their way to the Carapo Mosque, when they were gunned down.



“The last conversation I had with my brother (Alexander) was hours before he was killed,” said the man.



“I was lying down in my room and he came in and asked if I had a light and I said ‘boy you know I don’t smoke’.



Then he he pulled me on my toe and said he was going to mosque.



The next thing I hear is that he was killed.” Police officers received a report of multiple gunshots being heard along Simon Road in Carapo.



When they arrived on the scene, they discovered the bodies in a car.



The scene was cordoned off and processed and several spent shells were found. Newsday understands that inside the car, on the bodies, a note was found. Police officers yesterday refused to disclose the content of the note.



While Daniel was described by relatives as a hard working, self employed man. Relatives of Alexander openly admitted that he was involved in criminal activity. “I am not hiding for my brother (Alexander).



He was in that life,” said the man.



“And no matter if you were in that life, and you come out, people would still look at you bad. He was my younger brother, and I love him but I knew what he was capable of.



I don’t know what he did when he left home on Thursday and I do not know how many people he left crying, so I cannot say that he was a good boy.” Relatives of Daniel were yesterday beside themselves with grief, saying that they did not know how to cope with his death.



Newsday understands that he was a father of three and made his living laying tiles.



“I don’t know how we will get through this but he is already dead.



We have to focus on putting him to rest and we will leave everything else in the hands of the Lord,” said a relative who asked not to be named.



Daniel and Alexander will be laid to rest next Wednesday at the D’abadie Cemetery after a service at the Faith Assembly in Brazil.







