THA Validation Bill passed

MIRANDA LA ROSE Saturday, January 21 2017

THE Tobago House of Assembly Election (Validation) Bill, 2017, paving the way for Monday’s THA elections, was unanimously passed by the House of Representatives yesterday.

Thirty seven MPs including from the 15 UNC voted in favour.



No one abstained or voted against. During a brief debate, Opposition MPs expressed concern about Attorney General Faris Al Rawi and Minister within the Ministry of the Attorney General Sturt Young blaming the President and Presidency for lapses that led to the validation bill being laid in the HOR yesterday, and to the Senate today for validation of the THA elections.



Caroni Central MP Dr Bhoe Tewarie said the THA Act was violated because the number of days required by the law between the dissolution of the THA and elections “was not strictly observed.” He said, “It was not a huge error”, mistakes happen and they can be explained and forgiven.



However, he said, the real problem was “the manner in which the error has been presented” and laying the blame at the feet of the President and the Presidency. According to the Standing Orders of the Parliament, he said, it was our of order.



While the election date would have been recommended by the Chief Secretary, Tewarie said, the Chief Secretary would have held informal consultations with the Prime Minister on the date. What bothered him, he said, was “the attempt to be smart.” If the Attorney General had come to the Parliament and say there had been an error having missed “this by a day”, and Government would like the Opposition to support the Bill, there would have been no concerns.



Instead, Al Rawi comes and spend “one hour making a convoluted argument that defy all logic,” and Young coming after to say they were there “to correct what was an error that had nothing to do with what they did, or anyone on that side.” Meanwhile, Naparima MP Rodney Charles said that Government was only made aware of the error by Tobagonian Hochoy Charles, and that, “We are here to validate Government’s incompetence.” Wrapping up the debate, Al Rawi insisted the letter from the Office of the President admitted “that an error was made.” Dispelling claims by Leader of the Opposition Kamla Persad-Bissessar, Charles and Tewarie that the Prime Minister was responsible for the THA elections date, Al Rawi said, the constitution made it clear that the Prime Minister has the prerogative to call the general elections, but in the case of the THA, the Chief Secretary consults with the President, who considers a view and invites the Elections and Boundaries Commission via a writ.



He challenged Persad- Bissessar to say whether she had consulted with the THA when that body had held elections during her tenure as Prime Minister.



Her response, “What difference does it make?” brought laugher to the House.



Al Rawi also contended that Persad-Bissessar missed a similar deadline with local government elections, but there was no issue.







