Saturday, January 21 2017
A WOMAN made an impassioned plea for urgent police action to stop an alleged serial rapist who ply a private hire (PH) car in Morvant, speaking at a town meeting at Morvant Fire Station on Thursday held by the Police Service Northern Division. She told stunned listeners that her teenaged daughter had once been a victim of forced rape, as had fifteen other underaged girls aged 13 to 17 years.
In reply, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Deodath Dulalchan said, “Please engage us to give us more information. I hope these reports are not outstanding but are investigated.” The woman yesterday told Newsday that so far she has not been able to engage the police further, first saying that after the town meeting a top officer bemoaned that the case had happened quite a long time ago (six years) and yesterday morning she had not found the relevant officer present at Morvant Police Station.
