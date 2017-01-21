Newsday Logo
Stop this Morvant rapist Saturday, January 21 2017
Stop this Morvant rapist

Saturday, January 21 2017

A WOMAN made an impassioned plea for urgent police action to stop an alleged serial rapist who ply a private hire (PH) car in Morvant, speaking at a town meeting at Morvant Fire Station on Thursday held by the Police Service Northern Division. She told stunned listeners that her teenaged daughter had once been a victim of forced rape, as had fifteen other underaged girls aged 13 to 17 years.

In reply, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Deodath Dulalchan said, “Please engage us to give us more information. I hope these reports are not outstanding but are investigated.” The woman yesterday told Newsday that so far she has not been able to engage the police further, first saying that after the town meeting a top officer bemoaned that the case had happened quite a long time ago (six years) and yesterday morning she had not found the relevant officer present at Morvant Police Station.

She gave Newsday more details of the case. While the man had served jail time for one of the rapes, he is now out and about working as a PH driver posing a danger to unsuspecting females. She also complained that the perpetrator often drives past her and laughs in her direction. The woman alleged that the man has friends in the police station and he once threatened to kill the girl whom he had raped at knife-point. The woman described the man as a “predator and psychopath”.

She claimed that on the day of the rape, when she and her daughter had made the report at the station, one male officer had shouted at the girl and said young people are too promiscuous. That officer was taken off the case, and later on he moved elsewhere, she related.

The mother related a run around in the prosecution of the case, saying a judge had instructed her daughter to seek counselling but amid a series of visits to different NGOs, this was hard to access, and she got it abroad.

The matter had fizzled out, she said. The woman was not confident the police would advance the matter, saying one officer’s choice of words on Thursday had suggested scepticism towards her by promising action if it is true, when instead he should have said, “I will investigate”.



