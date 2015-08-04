|Home » News »
Saturday, January 21 2017
OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar branded yesterday’s extraordinary sitting of the House of Representatives and today’s sitting of the Senate to deal with the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Validation Bill 2017 another demonstration of “extraordinary incompetence” by the ruling People’s National Movement (PNM). In response to Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi, Persad-Bissessar said, “We will support this validation.”
However Persad-Bissessar said she found Al-Rawi’s explanation about the reason for the sitting to be “out of this world.” She accused Al-Rawi of trying “to remove the egg from his face,” by claiming the mistake was one made by the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) and the Office of the President.Saying that she has been involved in the selection of five election dates during her tenure as prime minister, Persad- Bissessar said the President does not determine election dates in TT. As she recalled that former prime minister Patrick Manning (deceased) often used to talk about having the election date “in his back pocket,” Persad-Bissessar quipped, “The election date is determined by the Prime Minister.”
