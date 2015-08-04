A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Cops: Mice man marked for death

NALINEE SEELAL Saturday, January 21 2017

KURLAND ‘Mice man’ George who along with his close friend Shameel Ali, was ambushed and shot dead on Thursday afternoon was marked for death and a contract placed on George’s head by a crime czar who controls the the North Coast drug trade.According to police sources, the drug dealer was warring with ‘Mice Man’ over drug turf but George was despised by other lesser drug dealers including as far east as Toco.

Police investigators believe persons were aware that George had to report to the Maracas St Joseph Police station weekly as a condition of his bail and his movements were carefully monitored. With regard to Ali, police believe he was in the wrong place at the wrong time. Yesterday, work resumed at the Maracas St Joseph Police Station but officers on duty said the incident on Thursday left them traumatised.



President of the Police Social Welfare Association Inspector Michael Seales said the executive of his Association will be meeting with the officers who were on duty on Thursday when the station was shot at and PC Lalchan grazed in the head. Yesterday, a manhunt continued for six men believed to have been involved in the shooting of George and Ali and the attempted murder of PC Lalchan. Residents have told police that they fear reprisal killings will follow as Mice Man’s associates seek to take revenge.



On Thursday at 3.30 pm, George and Ali was on their way to the Maracas Bay Police station to sign a book at the station as a condition of George’s bail when they were ambushed by persons in two vehicles, who rammed a vehicle driven by Ali, forcing it off the road. After killing both men, the gunmen proceeded to fire at the Maracas St Joseph police station which resulted in PC Lalchan being grazed in the head. The officer was released from hospital yesterday.



Yesterday, Head of Northern Division Senior Superintendent McDonald Jacob said that an operational meeting was held and a decision taken to increase the manpower strength at the Maracas St Joseph Police Station as well as some other stations. He said if it means placing sentry guards at the station, then this will be done. The divisional head assured residents of Maracas St Joseph and other areas in the Northern Division that patrols have been increased and surveillance work beefed-up in a bid to deal with crime.







