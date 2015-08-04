|Home » News »
KURLAND ‘Mice man’ George who along with his close friend Shameel Ali, was ambushed and shot dead on Thursday afternoon was marked for death and a contract placed on George’s head by a crime czar who controls the the North Coast drug trade.According to police sources, the drug dealer was warring with ‘Mice Man’ over drug turf but George was despised by other lesser drug dealers including as far east as Toco.
Police investigators believe persons were aware that George had to report to the Maracas St Joseph Police station weekly as a condition of his bail and his movements were carefully monitored. With regard to Ali, police believe he was in the wrong place at the wrong time. Yesterday, work resumed at the Maracas St Joseph Police Station but officers on duty said the incident on Thursday left them traumatised.
