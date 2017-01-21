|Home » News »
|Saturday, January 21 2017
|
Latest
Entertainment
Opinion
Newsday Archives
Classifieds
Newsletter
Every day fresh news
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
ONE OF several customers shopping at Tin Quan Supermarket in La Romaine on Thursday night, briefly recounted via Facebook yesterday how he hugged his daughter and told her to hide in one of the shopping aisles when gunmen staged a robbery at the establishment.
“When the first gunman saw me and cocked his gun, all I could do was pray,” the man commented on Facebook while going on to reveal that a gun had been placed to his wife’s head while she was seated in the family’s car outside the supermarket.
|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
Top stories
Pictures & Galleries
The Ch@t Room
Click here to tell us right now!
RSS
Crisis Hotline
|Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
|
IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd
Creation time: 0.060 sek.