A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Customers recall robbery nightmare

Cecily Asson Saturday, January 21 2017

ONE OF several customers shopping at Tin Quan Supermarket in La Romaine on Thursday night, briefly recounted via Facebook yesterday how he hugged his daughter and told her to hide in one of the shopping aisles when gunmen staged a robbery at the establishment.

“When the first gunman saw me and cocked his gun, all I could do was pray,” the man commented on Facebook while going on to reveal that a gun had been placed to his wife’s head while she was seated in the family’s car outside the supermarket.



Another child was in the car. He said the gunmen wanted her cell phone.



“My daughter Hayleigh (was) scared out of her mind while I hugged her and hid behind a lane hoping they wouldn’t come for us,” he wrote on his Facebook page. According to a police report, at 9.05 pm on Thursday, Chinese national Xiao Quan We was at his business place when two men armed with guns entered and announced a hold-up. The report stated that they proceeded to rob the cashier of $2,000 before escaping in a silver vehicle.



“Thank God no one was injured or killed here tonight. I can officially say Trinidad is the worst.



Thank you God for protecting me and my family and everyone else who were present,” the man wrote. Police said Cpl Morris, PCs Dhoray and Blackwell along with other officers of the Criminal Investigation Department, Rapid Response Unit, Southern Division Task Force responded. Police said they are working on several leads and an arrest is imminent.



PC Dhoray is continuing investigations.







