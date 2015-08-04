A d v e r t i s e m e n t

STIR IT UP

OLIVE ELIZABETH GONZALES Wednesday, January 25 2017

click on pic to zoom in

IF WATSON DUKE is to be believed, it will no longer be business as usual in the Tobago House of Assembly (THA ).

The Public Services Association (PSA) president and political leader of the Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday said he intends to “stir it up” when he takes his seat in the Assembly as Minority Leader after he won the Roxborough/ Delaford seat in Monday’s THA election. The PDP, a fledgling political organisation, defied the odds and the ruling People’s National Movement (PNM) election machinery to win two of the 12 seats on offer in the election. Farley Augustine, was the other victorious PDP candidate, winning the Parlatuvier/L’anse Fourmi/Speyside seat.



Still basking in his victory at the polls, Duke yesterday held a press conference at PDP headquarters saying his party has prevailed. “We are winners, we would have triumphed.



Basic mathematics will let you know if someone has twelve and you would take two from them, then that person would have lost two. There’s no way could you could win if two is ‘minused’ from you. The PNM has lost the election, they have won the THA executive but they have lost the election! A party just six months old was able to wrest away two seats the PNM.” He said the PDP’s success was tremendous taking into consideration the number of candidates contesting and the superior resources available to the PNM election machinery. “The Prime Minister came to Tobago to present the PNM’s case. Based on the fire power that was used by the PNM hierarchy, based on the fire power they used against Watson Duke; Watson Duke should not be a feature in this race. Historical evidence and statistics show that Watson Duke received the second highest votes in the entire election. This says something to me...that my credibility is unquestioned when it comes to leadership.” Duke said that when one looks at the persons who came out at the PDP’s rally after the election and the mood of supporters, it was clear that in the minds of the PDP this was a victory for the party.



“We did a rough check and there were 3,000 persons at the Sid Gray stadium. They stood there without the inducements of food and drinks like in the PNM. They stood there until after 12 midnight.



That to me is historic and a revolution has taken place in Tobago,” Duke said. Duke said his victory validates him and gives him the authority to ensure development and contribute towards increased productivity on the sister island.



It said it would no longer being ‘PNM business as usual’.



“We now have legitimacy to stand up to and challenge the current PNM Tobago House of Assembly and ensure good governance takes place. We will not sit back and sit down and keep our mouth on mute. We are going to stir things up and we are going to give them (the PNM) the hardest time and we will remain honest.



More so, we have gotten a political voice and we will use it to the benefit of the people of Tobago. I tell you it’s going to be a level of power that has never been seen within the governance structure of Trinidad and Tobago!” Questioned about his ability to stand as a representative in the Tobago House of Assembly while being PSA president at the same time, Duke saw no impediments.



“Most certainly I will remain the PSA president as long as my members give me the opportunity to do so. I serve well and I will continue to serve. Remember, both as president of the PSA my roles are supervisor, chief spokesperson, chief negotiator.



“And I don’t think that on any one of those issues, the day to day grievance cannot be handled by me and the other person employed to deal with everyday grievances.



I’m responsible for the direction of the PSA and I think the union is on good footing right now.” Duke grabbed the Roxborough/Delaford seat with 1,261 votes while PDP candidate Augustine won L’anse Fourmi/ Parlatuvier/Speyside after polling 954 votes.



A recount of votes for the Goodwood/ Belle Garden seat, held yesterday at the Election and Boundaries Commission (EBC) Tobago office was completed after 6 pm with the original result - a victory for the PNM’s candidate over the PDP candidate by a slim five vote margin - standing. Swearing in of the newly elected THA executive takes place tomorrow at the THA Chamber.



THA RESULTS Bacolet/Mt St George (PNM); Scarborough/Calder Hall (PNM); Roxborough/Delaford (PDP); Providence/Mason Hall/Plymouth (PNM); Belle Garden/Goodwood (PNM); Bethel/Mt Irvine (PNM); Parlatuvier/L’anse Fourmi/Speyside (PDP); Lambeau/Signal Hill (PNM); Canaan/Bon Accord (PNM); Black Rock/Whim/Spring Garden (PNM) and Buccoo/Mt Pleasant (PNM); Plymouth/Golden Lane (PNM)



