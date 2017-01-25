Search for: on this site in news in business in sport in classifieds A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Jamaican stabbed

Ryan Hamilton-Davis Wednesday, January 25 2017 MURDER victim number 43 for this month in this country is a foreign nation. Jamaican Khaliq ‘Demar’ Blake, 33, originally from Kingston, was found stabbed and barely alive at a guest house in Woodbrook on Monday night.



According to a police report, at about 11 pm, Blake who lived in Norman Drive, Kingston was found in a pool of blood in a room at a guest house on Alberto Street in Woodbrook.



He was stabbed in the chest and arms. The foreign national was taken to the Port-of-Spain General Hospital where he succumbed while undergoing emergency surgery. A report was made to police and officers are searching for a man in connection with this murder.



Blake’s body was taken to the Forensic Science Centre in St James for an autopsy. News of his murder sent shockwaves among his social media friends who yesterday took to Facebook to offer condolences and prayers.



“Omg I’m lost of words can’t believe this news surely weakened me i got a instant migrane he was a very good person from the day we met this is hard to digest he been like a big brother... R.I.P Khaliq Blake gone to soon... much love jigga,” wrote Ribbit Riot.



“I have no clue how to react right now ... to see my best friend breathless on a hospital bed not knowing my last words to you was ‘we will chat later’ ... #Walkgood Khaliq Blake you are now in a better place,” another Facebook user, Delli Harris, wrote.



Police sources said that a motive has not been established for this murder. It is not known how long Blake was in this country but Newsday was told that he was staying in San Fernando.



2 MEN SHOT In an unrelated incident, two men remain hospitalised following a shooting in St James yesterday. The men remain warded in stable condition while police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting.



A man has been detained in connection with the gun attack.



According to police sources, Clint Parris and another man only identified as Akil, were cleaning the yard of an abandoned house on Belle Vue Road in St James. At about 2.45 pm, the men were approached by gunmen, who shot them several times. The sound of gunshots alerted police officers who were on patrol and they arrived on the scene. Parris, who was shot in the chest, l eg and hip, was taken to the Port-of- Spain General Hospital while Akil was sent to the St James Medical Complex.



COPS KILL MAN Meanwhile, a man who up to press time yesterday was unidentified, was shot and killed by police Monday night during a shootout in Carapo. According to reports, the incident occurred at about 7.30 pm when officers of the Central Division responded to a report of a man seen brandishing a gun on the roadway.



When police officers investigated, they found a man matching the received description and called out to him. Without warning, police claimed, the man pointed his gun at them and opened fire.



Officers took cover and returned fire. The man fled to a nearby house with police in hot pursuit.



When officers attempted to enter the house, they were again fired upon and returned fire, hitting the man several times.



He was rushed to the Chaguanas Health Centre and died later while undergoing treatment.



A firearm was recovered inside the house.



His fingerprints were taken by investigators who hope they can make a match with prints in their data base in order to establish an identity. Investigations into these three incidents are ongoing.







