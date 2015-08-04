A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Ghany: Shake-up in Tobago politics

SEAN DOUGLAS Wednesday, January 25 2017

A NEW political force has emerged in Tobago with the Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) grabbing two seats in Monday’s THA Election, political analyst Dr Hamid Ghany says.

The two-seat gain signals not just a change of fortune from the past THA election four years ago - when the PNM steam rolled the Tobago Organisation of the People (TOP) 12 to 0 - and also brings to the political fore, the person of PDP head Watson Duke.



As Public Services Association (PSA) head, Duke will likely bring a labour slant to Tobago politics, Ghany predicted. He said the fall in the PNM’s tally of THA seats from 12 to 10 is significant, as it stems the past grim outlook of the Opposition in the Tobago political landscape previously signalled by the TOP’s decline in both the last THA and General Elections. Saying the PDP won two seats and lost a third by a mere five votes, Ghany surmised, “Something is happening on the ground in Tobago.” Ghany said Duke has both the perch of the PSA and the perch of THA Minority Leader to use to build a political movement in the sister island. “Duke will bring a labour slant into Tobago politics.



Not since United National Congress founder, Basdeo Panday, has there been such a labour leader engaged in politics.” Ghany remarked that Duke had contested the Tobago East seat in the last General Election and “remarkably” retained his deposit, unlike the TOP candidate.



“It is very, very significant. Not surprisingly he has built up his momentum to now have two THA seats and nearly win a third.” While Tobago has a solid block of voters who do not support the PNM, they have also not supported the TOP, and on Monday opted for Duke.



Asked what the result meant for the PNM, Ghany said the party will need to reassess the situation at ground level, in the areas that will make up both the Tobago East and Tobago West constituencies in the next General Election.



Asked if the PNM’s loss of two seats was due to complacency from its 12-0 THA monopoly, Ghany said the factor is more likely leadership.



He said not only had the Tobago PNM changed its leader from Orville London to Kelvin Charles but the latter had won office in a difficult leadership contest where he won just 50 percent of votes cast in the first round. He noted that another leadership contender former THA deputy, Tracy Davidson-Celestine, was not even a candidate in this election, quite possibly leading to disappointment with the result that the PNM lost two seats.



Regarding the PNM’s traditional advantage gained by vote-splitting among its rivals, Ghany said the Tobago Forwards - which won no seats - is now in a difficult place and will have to reassess its position.



“The forces opposed to the PNM may now want to talk to Watson Duke,” Ghany said. “Politics will become very exciting,” he said.







