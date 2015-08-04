|Home » News »
|Wednesday, January 25 2017
SECURITY has been increased around President Anthony Carmona, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, Chief Justice Ivor Archie and Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.
National Security Minister Edmund Dillon made this announcement in the Senate yesterday, as he responded to a question from Opposition Senator Wayne Sturge. Following a death threat made against Carmona, Dillon said, “The agencies of national security have taken the necessary and appropriate action to ensure the safety and security of the Head of State, Prime Minister, Chief Justice and the Leader of the Opposition.” He added, “I am not at liberty to go into the details of the arrangements.
