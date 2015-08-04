Newsday Logo
Wednesday, January 25 2017
Newsletter

Every day fresh news


Increased security for VIPs

CLINT CHAN TACK Wednesday, January 25 2017

SECURITY has been increased around President Anthony Carmona, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, Chief Justice Ivor Archie and Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

National Security Minister Edmund Dillon made this announcement in the Senate yesterday, as he responded to a question from Opposition Senator Wayne Sturge. Following a death threat made against Carmona, Dillon said, “The agencies of national security have taken the necessary and appropriate action to ensure the safety and security of the Head of State, Prime Minister, Chief Justice and the Leader of the Opposition.” He added, “I am not at liberty to go into the details of the arrangements.

By so doing, it could compromise the security of the office holders.” Sturge then asked, “What precautionary measures do you intend to put in place for us, the ordinary citizen.” Senate President Christine Kangaloo told Sturge, “I will not allow that question.

It does not arise.” Later in the sitting, Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) Stuart Young said Cabinet decided last April that the Defence Force and the Police Service, “should provide security services for the OPM, the Official residence of the Prime Minister and the Diplomatic Centre at La Fantasie Road in St Ann’s.” Young explained, “This led to the restructuring and eventual disbanding of the Security Unit at the OPM.” He said all officers of that unit, “ were separated in accordance with their contractual provisions and in accordance with good industrial relations practice.” Young added that the Labour Ministry, Rural Development and Local Government Ministry and the National Maintenance Training and Security Company were approached to provide assistance with respect to the identification of alternative employment for those former officers.

(See Page 18A)

