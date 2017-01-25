|Home » News »
Wednesday, January 25 2017
|
FIVE years after BIGWU first applied to become the recognised union for local employees of the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), it received notification on January 16 from the Registration, Recognition and Certification Board (RRCB) that its request has been approved .
The Bankers, Insurance and General Workers Union (BIGWU), in a statement issued yesterday, said Certificate No. 1/2017 “covers all monthly rated employees of the RBC Group of Companies whose job positions fall within the position levels ten to 12.” This includes employees of RBC Royal Bank (Trinidad and Tobago Limited), RBC Trust (Trinidad and Tobago Limited), RBC Investment Management (Caribbean Limited), RBC Merchant Bank (Caribbean Limited), RBC Insurance Services (Caribbean Limited), RBC Financial (Caribbean Limited) and West Indies Stockbrokers Limited .
