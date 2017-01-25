Newsday Logo
Home » News » BIGWU given all clear to represent RBC workers Wednesday, January 25 2017
Newsletter

Every day fresh news


BIGWU given all clear to represent RBC workers

Sasha Harrinanan Wednesday, January 25 2017

FIVE years after BIGWU first applied to become the recognised union for local employees of the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), it received notification on January 16 from the Registration, Recognition and Certification Board (RRCB) that its request has been approved .

The Bankers, Insurance and General Workers Union (BIGWU), in a statement issued yesterday, said Certificate No. 1/2017 “covers all monthly rated employees of the RBC Group of Companies whose job positions fall within the position levels ten to 12.” This includes employees of RBC Royal Bank (Trinidad and Tobago Limited), RBC Trust (Trinidad and Tobago Limited), RBC Investment Management (Caribbean Limited), RBC Merchant Bank (Caribbean Limited), RBC Insurance Services (Caribbean Limited), RBC Financial (Caribbean Limited) and West Indies Stockbrokers Limited .

BIGWU said its representatives will be meeting with top management of the RBC shortly. The bank has informed BIGWU that “without prejudice to the RBC’s rights and the outcome of the intended judicial review proceedings and subject to the outcome, we are amenable to meeting with your representatives pending a decision on the issues to be brought before the Court. BIGWU will hold an emergency meeting on Saturday at 11 am at its headquarters in Barataria to discuss negotiations on behalf of the 2,000 workers .



