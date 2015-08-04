A d v e r t i s e m e n t

MOM, BABIES KILLED

NALINEE SEELAL Saturday, January 28 2017

THE lives of a 34-year-old Arima woman and her two baby sons, one eight-months and the other two years, were snuffed out in a most brutal and horrific manner, when a speeding motorist’s car slammed into their vehicle on Thursday night at the Mausica and Priority Bus Route (PBR) intersection.

Dead are Carla Collins a geriatric nurse and her sons Kamari, eight months, and Kamani. Collins’ husband and the boys’ father Keston Collins sustained minor injuries and yesterday was in a daze as he struggled to come to terms with the fact that his family was wiped out by the action of another driver.



Surrounded by family and friends at his Darwell Gardens, Arima home, Newsday understands Collins insists the incident is a bad dream and his wife and children are still alive. His relatives said they hope the police give them justice by laying vehicular manslaughter charges against the speeding driver. Collins is an officer in the TT Coast Guard.



According to reports, at about 10.30 pm on Thursday, a car belonging to Deryck Elcock was parked near the PBR at the intersection as a silver-coloured Mitsubishi Lancer driven by Keston “Speedy” Collins, 33, was proceeding south along Mausica Road. As Collins’ car proceeded north to south across the PBR, a speeding car driven by a 28-yearold man of D’Abadie, proceeding west to east along the PBR, slammed into the right side of Collins’ car.



The impact was so great that Carla and her two sons who were seated in the back were flung out of the vehicle. Kamani ended up in a drain at the side of the PBR while Kamari fell onto the culvert.



Carla also landed on the culvert. Mother and sons died at the scene.



The collision caused Collins’ car to swerve into Elcock’s parked car at great velocity. Eyewitnesses recalled hearing a loud crunching sound as steel collided with steel.



A party of officers led by Inspector Naim Gyan and including Cpl Norbert of the Arima police station visited the scene along with the District Medical Officer (DMO) who ordered the bodies removed to the mortuary.



Newsday understands that the speeding motorist was detained by police and statements recorded.



The man was expected to be released from custody last evening as investigations continue.



Yesterday, Lieutenant Sherron Manswell, the Communications Officer for the TT Coast Guard offered condolences to Collins and his family over the tragic loss of his wife and sons.



“We in the TT Coast Guard are deeply hurt by this tragedy and are offering 100 percent support to Mr Collins, Leading Seaman.



We send out love, condolences and further support to relatives of our comrade,” Manswell said.



Collins’ colleagues who worked with him at the Heliport in Chaguaramas were said to be in a state of shock and plan to visit him to lend moral support.



The triple fatality brings to nine the number of persons killed in vehicular accident this year. For the same period last year, 18 lives were lost on the nation’s roads.



Carla’s father Carl Maxima, a retired police officer, said he could not believe it when he was told his daughter and grandsons were dead.



He said that due to illness, he had not seen his daughter and grandchildren for quite some time but spoke to his daughter over the phone. “I am at a loss.



My daughter and grandsons were my world. I want to state publicly that I forgive the driver for what he has done and I want to tell people...if you cannot control your alcohol don’t drive.” Maxima spoke outside the Forensic Science Centre in St James where he went to view the autopsies on his daughter and grandsons.



He described his daughter as a wonderful person, stating she enjoyed taking care of the elderly and would not hesitate to help anyone with an ailing elderly relative.







