Boy, 13, on armed robbery charge

Saturday, January 28 2017

A 13-YEAR-OLD secondary schoolboy and an 18-year-old woman were charged on Thursday with armed robbery and appeared before an Arima Magistrate yesterday.

The student and young woman who are from Oropune Gardens, Piarco, appeared before Magistrate Jo-Anne Connor who read the charge to them that on Monday last, they robbed Vishnu Singh of an undisclosed quantity of cash at his Arouca home. Both accused youngsters pleaded not guilty to the charge which also alleged they committed the robbery while armed with a gun.



The charge stemmed from an incident in which Singh was heldup at his home during which the 13-year-old pointed the gun at him while the woman proceeded to rob him of the cash. Police officers from the Arouca Criminal Investigation Department under the supervision of Sergeant Robert Joseph, Corporal Greenidge and Police Constable Valmiki Lalsingh, conducted investigations and arrested the minor and the 18-year-old. The charge was laid by PC Lalsingh. The magistrate granted both accused teens bail in the sum of $55,000 each to be approved by a Clerk of the Peace and adjourned the case to February 20.







