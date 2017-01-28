Newsday Logo
Banner
spacer
Home » News » Boy, 13, on armed robbery charge Saturday, January 28 2017
spacer

Latest

spacer News
spacer Politics
spacer Crime & Court
spacer Business
spacer Sport
spacer Sunday Special Report
spacer Videos
spacer Polls
spacer Sir David Simmons Report
spacer Carnival 2015
spacer Hotline
spacer Archives

Entertainment

spacer Features
spacer WMN
spacer Mentality
spacer Movies & Cinemas

Opinion

spacer Editorial
spacer Inbox
spacer Commentary
spacer Send your letter

Newsday Archives

spacer Archives by date

Classifieds

Business (8)
Employment (121)
Motor (92)
Real Estate (170)
Computers (4)
Notices (15)
Personal (40)
Miscellaneous (25)
Second-hand stuff (1)
Bridal (38)
Tobago (83)
Tuition (48)

Newsletter

Every day fresh news


A d v e r t i s e m e n t


 spacer
Search for:
spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner


Boy, 13, on armed robbery charge

Saturday, January 28 2017

A 13-YEAR-OLD secondary schoolboy and an 18-year-old woman were charged on Thursday with armed robbery and appeared before an Arima Magistrate yesterday.

The student and young woman who are from Oropune Gardens, Piarco, appeared before Magistrate Jo-Anne Connor who read the charge to them that on Monday last, they robbed Vishnu Singh of an undisclosed quantity of cash at his Arouca home. Both accused youngsters pleaded not guilty to the charge which also alleged they committed the robbery while armed with a gun.

The charge stemmed from an incident in which Singh was heldup at his home during which the 13-year-old pointed the gun at him while the woman proceeded to rob him of the cash. Police officers from the Arouca Criminal Investigation Department under the supervision of Sergeant Robert Joseph, Corporal Greenidge and Police Constable Valmiki Lalsingh, conducted investigations and arrested the minor and the 18-year-old. The charge was laid by PC Lalsingh. The magistrate granted both accused teens bail in the sum of $55,000 each to be approved by a Clerk of the Peace and adjourned the case to February 20.



spacer
    Print print
spacer
 spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

Top stories

 • Stuart Law is new Windies coach
 • MOM, BABIES KILLED
 • Machel, Bunji ‘Buss Head’
 • New PoS Mayor: City already looking cleaner
 • The Black Indian spirit from Santa Cruz
 • Social workers begin crime workshop

Pictures & Galleries


spacer Photos of the day
spacer Photos of the week
spacer Other galleries

The Ch@t Room

Have something to say ?
Click here to tell us right now!

RSS

rss feed

Crisis Hotline

Have a problem ?
Help is just phone call away.

spacer
Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
spacer

IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd


Creation time: 0.057 sek.