|Saturday, January 28 2017
A 13-YEAR-OLD secondary schoolboy and an 18-year-old woman were charged on Thursday with armed robbery and appeared before an Arima Magistrate yesterday.
The student and young woman who are from Oropune Gardens, Piarco, appeared before Magistrate Jo-Anne Connor who read the charge to them that on Monday last, they robbed Vishnu Singh of an undisclosed quantity of cash at his Arouca home. Both accused youngsters pleaded not guilty to the charge which also alleged they committed the robbery while armed with a gun.
