A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Govt $$ for panmen

JOAN RAMPERSAD Saturday, January 28 2017

COMMUNITY Development, Culture and Arts Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly yesterday oversaw the distribution of cheques to representatives of steelbands from the four different regions at the ministry’s office in Port-of-Spain. Minister Gadsby-Dolly and acting Pan Trinbago president Richard Forteau spoke with reporters separately.

Asked about an accusation by Pan Trinbago about the organisation and Carnival being hijacked by her Ministry and the National Carnival Commission (NCC) Minister Gadsby-Dolly said, “ not at all, in no way is government hijacking Carnival.



We are very happy to work in conjunction with the groups that traditionally work with government to host the events.” Forteau said that since the organisation’s annual general meeting last October, the minister was sent several letters with the last being on January 3, for meetings and collaboration. On a forensic audit of Pan Trinbago, announced on Wednesday last, Forteau said, “We would have been treating with the minister on a monthly basis and somehow, some situation, somebody...



I don’t know...we have been asking the minister for a meeting since November, to give our side of the story.



“This private organisation is willing to share our business with our line minister but apparently there are people out there who want to try our matters in the court of public opinion.” For her part, Gadsby-Dolly said her Ministry’s specific concern is Pan Trinbago but as they flesh out the details of the audit a determination will be made on whether or not to extend such audits to other Special Interest Groups (SIGs).



“We have already taken a different approach to the release of funds and it doesn’t only extend to SIGs but also NGOs (non-governmental organisations) that receive money for different purposes and every NGO now will be subjected to a new subvention clause, which includes government’s right to audit their finances.” Forteau also accused the media of hounding Pan Trinbago but when told that it was members of his own organisation who came to the media to vent their frustration on how the organisation is being run, Forteau was adamant it was only one member who has been speaking to the media.



Recently, Pan Trinbago executive and vice-president Bryon Serrette resigned over alleged financial impropriety.



Cindy Rosemin (Asst Sec) and Aquil Arrindell (Education Officer) also resigned from the executive.



Pan Trinbago President Keith Diaz is on extended sick leave after suffering a heart attack.



The cheques distributed were for the support of 178 unsponsored steelbands to facilitate their participation in the Panorama competition and other related activities for the 2017 Carnival celebrations.







