|Saturday, January 28 2017
A 31-YEAR-OLD man described as a hustler was crushed to death by a truck at the Claxton Bay landfill site shortly after 10 am yesterday.
Police reports revealed that Andrew Joseph Diptah was last seen at the Claxton Bay dump scavenging for scrap metal at the site.
