Hustler crushed to death

NALINEE SEELAL Saturday, January 28 2017

A 31-YEAR-OLD man described as a hustler was crushed to death by a truck at the Claxton Bay landfill site shortly after 10 am yesterday.

Police reports revealed that Andrew Joseph Diptah was last seen at the Claxton Bay dump scavenging for scrap metal at the site.



Diptah who was also an employee of Reesal Industries of California was reportedly in a stooped position at the dump site when he was struck by the truck whose driver did not notice him.



The victim’s head was crushed by the wheels of the truck and he died at the scene.



A report was made to the Claxton Bay police and the body was viewed by the District Medical Officer who ordered the body removed to the Forensic Science Centre in St James for autopsy.



The driver of the truck was interviewed and investigations are continuing.







