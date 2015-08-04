Newsday Logo
Tuesday, January 31 2017
Time for ‘Buss Head’

CLEAVORN DIAZ Monday, January 30 2017

JUST two days after releasing their long-awaited collaboration, soca stars Machel Montano and Ian ‘Bunji Garlin’ Alvarez finally appeared on the same stage together and performed their stickfighting- themed collaboration, “Buss Head”, for the first time on the weekend.

Social media was abuzz yesterday with photos and video clips of the moment, as well as thousands of positive comments, commendations and reviews of the much anticipated accord.

The “Monk” and the “Viking” embraced each other onstage at the Soaka Carnival event held at O2 Park in Chaguaramas early yesterday morning. In so doing, they ushered in a new era of unity in soca.

“I could say ten million things here but I think I should say none and let the pic speak out,” Alvarez posted on his Instagram page below a photo of himself and Montano holding hands in the air onstage at the event.

As the sun began to rise on the western peninsula yesterday, Montano who had already been performing for some time urged the crowd to call Bunji on and the duo then launched into their new song with the crowd singing along.

“We dropped it Friday and this morning the whole place was singing along. “Garlin wrote on another video post which showed him walking out on to the stage to a tremendous uproar. “Historic moment undeniable and I personally have to thank @fayannlyons and @chekothari for sticking on this over time and we all got it right. @ machelmontano one love bro, let’s make the world smile!” In light of these developments, it is anticipated that Bunji and Fay Ann will also make their first-ever appearance at Machel Monday, which is scheduled for February 20.



