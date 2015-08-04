|Home » News »
JUST two days after releasing their long-awaited collaboration, soca stars Machel Montano and Ian ‘Bunji Garlin’ Alvarez finally appeared on the same stage together and performed their stickfighting- themed collaboration, “Buss Head”, for the first time on the weekend.
Social media was abuzz yesterday with photos and video clips of the moment, as well as thousands of positive comments, commendations and reviews of the much anticipated accord.
