3 suspects detained

Monday, January 30 2017

THREE men who went to the private residence in Blanchisseuse of President Anthony Carmona and enquired from the caretaker when next he would be at the house, were intercepted in a roadblock late Friday evening by Maracas Bay police and officers of the Criminal Gang and Intelligence Unit (CGIU).

The suspects remain in custody at the Central Police Station and are being quizzed by CGIU officers as well as their colleagues from the Special Branch. According to reports, on Friday afternoon, the three men in a black Nissan X-Trail SUV went to the house, where the President and his family usually spend weekends and public holidays, and enquired from the female caretaker when Carmona would be at the house.



One of the men left a phone number and asked the caretaker to contact him when next Carmona arrives. The caretaker became frightened and alerted the police as well as President Carmona via his private cellular phone. This resulted in police taking prompt action and the X-Trail being intercepted in the Maracas Bay area.



The three were taken to the Central Police Station and on the weekend, were being interviewed by a joint team of intelligence officers.



Newsday understands that as a result of a threatening phone call made to the E999 Command Centre by a man claiming to be an army officer, who said he intends to kill the President and “all of them.” Head of Special Branch Ag Snr Supt Austin Lee went to President’s House last Monday and spoke with Carmona and advised him on new security measures in light of the threatening phone call.



Minister of National Security Edmund Dillon confirmed last Thursday that new security arrangements had been put in place for his excellency, his family, and certain officials in light of the threat. He said that the authorities were also taking the threat very seriously.



Also last week, special branch officers met again with the president and members of his family and issued precautions to them. Some members of staff at President’s House were also privy to the advice of caution.



A Special Branch source said yesterday that due to the threatening phone call made last Sunday they will continue to be rigorous in this investigations involving the detention of these three men who were inquiring about the presidents whereabouts at his Blanchicheusse house.



Sources at President’s House said that President Carmona has expressed concern over the new developments and has agreed to follow the advice of the police with respect to his safety and security.







