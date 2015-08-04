|Home » News »
THE TT Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) Steering Committee is not ruling out the possibility of corruption in this country’s energy sector, although it has not found evidence of corruption in any of the upstream oil and gas companies in TT. The TTEITI made this comment in a statement issued following the release last Wednesday of Transparency International’s Corruption Perception Index (CPI) 2016.
The TTEITI said, “The research that goes into the production of the EITI Reports has found no evidence of corruption at the level of upstream oil and gas companies, both local and foreign, in the dealings with Government.” However the committee added, “That is not to say that there may not be some form of corruption in the energy sector.” The committee continued, “We are aware of allegations made of mismanagement and corruption in the award of contracts by companies to suppliers and contractors but that is not part of the EITI remit, therefore, we are not in a position to form an opinion on those allegations.” Speaking in the House of Representatives last Friday, Finance Minister Colm Imbert said, “We have just engaged international consultants last week to start to look at the value chain in terms of energy commodity pricing because there is a view in TT that the multinational companies cheat on the declaration of income and the prices of commodities, and they use a technique called transfer pricing.” Imbert, who is also Acting Energy Minister, said, “It is said to be happening with the sale of LNG.
