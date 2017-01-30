New school’s soca monarch to be crowned

Cecily Asson Monday, January 30 2017

THERE will be a new senior National Schools Soca Monarch this year. Reigning champion Aaron Duncan will not be defending his title in the 2017 secondary (Senior) school category as he has opted out of the competition. Officials told Newsday that Duncan took the decision to step aside to give his peers a chance at the title.

However, Stefan Camejo, defending champion in the primary schools category will once again put his title on the line in the annual competition titled “Awesome Friday” carded for February 17 at the Grand Stand, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port-of-Spain. A total of 18 finalists were announced on Saturday following the preliminaries held at the Chuck E Cheese Restaurant, Brentwood, Chaguanas. A tie in the senior category saw 10 finalists instead of eight. There will be no semi-finals this year.



Speaking to Newsday on Saturday, project co-ordinator Latoya Latapy said while organisers saw a decrease in participants in the junior category this year, there was a better showing if entrants in the senior category.



Latapy said: “We had a great response from the seniors this year and even though the primary school category was not as successful, we will continue to encourage the students to enter.” Newsday learnt that a combination of workshops are held to educate students between ages of seven to 19 on lyrical content, musical arrangement, stage performances and other important aspects of the craft. NSSM boasts that so far the mission has been successful having produced stars like Kerwin Du Bois, Patrice Roberts, Erphaan Alves, Orlando Octave and Keegan Taylor among others.



The finalists are as follows: JUNIOR CATEGORY: Order of appearance.



1. Zakima Grant (Lower Cumuto Government Primary), “Ah Want To Go”



2. Terry Perez (Arima Boys’ Government Primary), “Choose”



3. Jason James (Arima Boys’ RC), “Victory Road”



4. Sharla Grant (Lower Cumuto Government Primary), “Proud Trini”



5. Yirah McIntosh (Arima Boys’ Government Primary), “Eagles High”



6. Stefan Camejo (Sacred Heart Boys’ RC Primary)



7. N’Janela Duncan-Regis (Eshe’s Learning Centre), “Rise”



8. Su-Yuen Pantin (Arima New Government Primary), “Why Why”







SENIOR CATEGORY: Order of appearance



1. T’sahai Corbin (St Joseph’s Convent), “Too Much Pressure”



2. Desle Julien (St Mary’s College), “We Lit”



3. Denisia Martimbor (St Anthony’s College), “Feeling The Vibes”



4. Osei David (St George’s College), “My Way”



5. Sergio Camejo (Our Lady of Fatima College), “Daz Yuh Business”



6. Tyrese Williams (Holy Cross College), “Not Too Young”



7. Oduduwa Aluka (St Benedict’s College), “Time of the Year”



8. Ethan Webb (San Juan South Secondary), “True Love”



9. Jenelle Ross (Tableland Secondary School), “Come Back Again”



10. Shernifa Gibbs (Guaico Government Secondary School), “Wet Meh Down”



