|Tuesday, January 31 2017
THIS year’s Chutney Soca Monarch has been scaled down because of the cost of producing the competition. This was clearly evident as in the past, thousands would cram the semis at Rienzi Complex in Couva. On the weekend, the semis was held at the small LIV nightclub in La Romaine.
Promoter George Singh said that in the 22 year history of the competition, this was the first year where so many sponsors have kept their cheque books closed. “The government has also offered less sponsorship this year,” Singh said, adding that he is stall awaiting word from the Ministry of Community Development, Culture and Arts as to the prize money for the finals.
