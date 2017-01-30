‘Slim’ Chutney Soca Monarch semis

Seeta Persad Monday, January 30 2017

THIS year’s Chutney Soca Monarch has been scaled down because of the cost of producing the competition. This was clearly evident as in the past, thousands would cram the semis at Rienzi Complex in Couva. On the weekend, the semis was held at the small LIV nightclub in La Romaine.

Promoter George Singh said that in the 22 year history of the competition, this was the first year where so many sponsors have kept their cheque books closed. “The government has also offered less sponsorship this year,” Singh said, adding that he is stall awaiting word from the Ministry of Community Development, Culture and Arts as to the prize money for the finals.



LIV Nightclub was packed to capacity Saturday night during the semis which saw 33 singers perform for a place in the finals.



Former monarchs Ravi B, Rooplal Girdharie, Heeralal Rampartap and Rikki Jai showed they are still crowd pleasers. Ravi B’s ‘Rum on a Budget’ saw balloons with a dollar in each, being released into the crowd.



Girdharie gave a powerful rendition of ‘Kaha Bitawal’ with Rikki Jai doing his hit single ‘Single Woman’.



Rampartap was accompanied by his daughter to do ‘We Fete’. Omadath Maharaj also gave a splendid performances with runaway 2017 chutney soca hit ‘Ramsingh Sharma’.



Imran GI Beharry brought new life to the stage with his song ‘Loner’ composed by his younger brother Saleem Beharry. Saleem also took to this stage to do his own song ‘Back ah Siparia’. Reshma Ramlal did the song ‘Chulha’ and was accompanied on stage by three muscular men in work clothes.



The semis began at 10 pm with a performance by Junior Soca Monarch Aaron Duncan who did ‘Chutney Fire’. He was followed by Asha Kamachee who performed ‘Sajan Yahan Hai’. The show ended at 3.30 am yesterday with the performances by the reigning Chutney Soca Monarch KI Persad who did ‘Doing Something Right’.



Nine persons will be selected to compete against KI at the Grand Finals scheduled for February 11 at Skinner Park in San Fernando.







