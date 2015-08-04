Charged for killing mom, babies

NALINEE SEELAL Thursday, February 2 2017

A 28-YEAR-OLD D’Abadie man has been formally charged with causing the deaths - by dangerous driving - of a woman and her two babies six days after they were killed at the Mausica and Priority Bus Route (PBR) intersection in an accident which involved three cars.

He is expected to appear in the Arima Magistrates Court today.



The charges were laid by Acting Cpl Norbert of the Arima Police Station. The man who was released from police custody last Friday night has reportedly received several death threats and sought protection of the police.



Yesterday, Head of Northern Division Senior Superintendent Mc Donald Jacob, during the weekly police press briefing at Police Administration building in Port-of- Spain, confirmed the re-arrest of the D’Abadie driver whom the top cop identified as Kelvin Lewis and noted there are 15 major intersections between Valpark in the west to Cumuto junction in the east, all outfitted with CCTV cameras.



These intersections and CCTV cameras are replicated on the bus route. He said that the CCTV footage coming out of the Divisional Operations Centre proved useful in this investigation.



Jacob called on persons to exercise due caution when driving because of the amount of intersections on the bus route and the Churchill Roosevelt Highway.



“There is no place for people to be speeding and breaking the lights, and they have to exercise due care.” Last week Thursday at 10.30 pm, Carla Collins sat in the backseat of a car driven by her husband Keston who was driving the vehicle south along the Mausica Main Road.



When the car crossed the PBR on the green light, a car which was proceeding east along the PBR, went through the red light and slammed into the right side of Collins’ car.



Carla and her children Camani, eight months, and Armani, two, who were all in the backseat, were thrown out of the car by the impact, onto the PBR and died at the scene.



Collins’ car spun and crashed into another car which was parked at the side of the intersection.



The driver was charged with three counts of causing death by dangerous driving, breach of a traffic light and one count of unlawful use of the PBR.







