Son of murdered US citizen: TT a murderous society

NALINEE SEELAL Thursday, February 2 2017

THE son of murdered US citizen, Cynthia Matthews, 73, yesterday described Trinidad and Tobago as a murderous society and is of the firm belief that crime has spiralled out of control especially in Trinidad.

However, Wayne Matthews believes that his mother’s murder will be solved. She was found dead in her home on the weekend.



An autopsy revealed she was stabbed eight times.



Wayne, who was only 14 when he left this country and emigrated to the United States, said he spent Christmas Day and New Years Day with his mother, siblings and other relatives and it was one of the happiest times in his life.



According to Wayne, his mother returned to Trinidad in early January and was expected to return to the United States shortly.



Now that her life has been snuffed out in such a violent way, Wayne told Newsday that he never expected this from the country of his birth and at the hands of a citizen or citizens because his mother was such a peaceful person.



“I feel devastated and disappointed, not only with what happened with my mother but with the other murder victims,” Wayne said.



“It is truly devastating especially with the amount of persons being murdered and the numbers are truly bothering. It is just too rapid for a small country like Trinidad and Tobago, a place which I believe is a beautiful country where I was born. It should not be like this.” He called on his mother’s killer or killers to surrender “because at the end of the day they will be found and justice will prevail and I will personally see to it.” On Tuesday, Wayne and his two sisters went to Churchill Circular, Arima, and while they had limited access to the house where his mother’s body was found, their relatives managed to begin cleaning up the house which is still being treated as a crime scene.



He said that he did not have the strength to go into the house to see the bloodied mattress where his mother’s body was found.



Wayne said that he returned to Trinidad with a heavy heart on Monday and thanked his uncle, former director of the National Operations Centre, Garvin Heerah, for providing the necessary support.



According to Wayne, his mother was an extremely independent- minded person and although she was concerned about the spate of crime in the country, she had faith in God and was never afraid of anything.



He believes that she may have put up a good fight with her attacker or attackers but in the end she was overpowered by the ruthless person or persons who ended her life.







