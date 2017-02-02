THA issues ‘Cow Itch’ advisory

Thursday, February 2 2017

THE Tobago House of Assembly’s Division of Agriculture, Marine Affairs, Marketing and the Environment (DAMME) yesterday issued an advisory on Cow Itch (Mucuna Pruriens).

In view of the spate of cow itch problems normally experienced during each dry season, from December 1 to June 30 the following year), the advisory seeks to lessen the effects of cow itch by sensitising the public to the dangers of the plant.



The vines should be kept under control, by diligent removal and constant monitoring during the rainy season, said the advisory.



Seedlings should be continually cut during the rainy season.







