A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

spacer
Newsday Logo
Banner
spacer
Home » News » THA issues ‘Cow Itch’ advisory Thursday, February 2 2017
spacer

Latest

spacer News
spacer Politics
spacer Crime & Court
spacer Business
spacer Sport
spacer Sunday Special Report
spacer Videos
spacer Polls
spacer Sir David Simmons Report
spacer Carnival 2015
spacer Hotline
spacer Archives

Entertainment

spacer Features
spacer WMN
spacer Mentality
spacer Movies & Cinemas

Opinion

spacer Editorial
spacer Inbox
spacer Commentary
spacer Send your letter

Newsday Archives

spacer Archives by date

Classifieds

Business (8)
Employment (121)
Motor (92)
Real Estate (170)
Computers (4)
Notices (15)
Personal (40)
Miscellaneous (25)
Second-hand stuff (1)
Bridal (38)
Tobago (83)
Tuition (48)

Newsletter

Every day fresh news


A d v e r t i s e m e n t


 spacer
Search for:
spacer

THA issues ‘Cow Itch’ advisory

Thursday, February 2 2017

THE Tobago House of Assembly’s Division of Agriculture, Marine Affairs, Marketing and the Environment (DAMME) yesterday issued an advisory on Cow Itch (Mucuna Pruriens).

In view of the spate of cow itch problems normally experienced during each dry season, from December 1 to June 30 the following year), the advisory seeks to lessen the effects of cow itch by sensitising the public to the dangers of the plant.

The vines should be kept under control, by diligent removal and constant monitoring during the rainy season, said the advisory.

Seedlings should be continually cut during the rainy season.



spacer
    Print print
spacer
 spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

Top stories

 • NADIA IN GRAVE
 • Call for audit leaves Pan Trinbago hitting sour note
 • Retainers coming for women footballers
 • Sangre Chiquito Presbyterian parents demand better accommodation
 • Simmons handed Afghanistan cricket post
 • Headless, handless body identified

Pictures & Galleries


spacer Photos of the day
spacer Photos of the week
spacer Other galleries

The Ch@t Room

Have something to say ?
Click here to tell us right now!

RSS

rss feed

Crisis Hotline

Have a problem ?
Help is just phone call away.

spacer
Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
spacer

IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd


Creation time: 0.084 sek.