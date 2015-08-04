Tears as mom, babies laid to rest

CAROL MATROO Thursday, February 2 2017

OVERCOME with grief, Keston Collins collapsed several times yesterday before the funeral service for his wife Carla and their sons, Armani, two, and Kamani, eight months. Keston was taken out of the worship room at the Divine Encounter Fellowship Ministries church in D’Abadie where the service was held for mother and sons who died in an accident last week Thursday.

Collins, a Leading Seaman with the TT Coast Guard, was supported by his colleagues as he struggled to contain his grief when he saw his wife dressed in her white wedding gown as she lay in her casket. Nearby, their two sons lay in two small coffins, with their favourite teddy bears placed in the coffins.



Pastor Pierre Morgan urged mourners to forgive a D’Abadie man whose car crashed into the Collins’ car, causing the deaths Carla, Armani and Kamani. Morgan said this was a time for healing instead of revenge and hate.



Carla’s brother Brent Maxima, said his sister carried with her a gentleness and caring nature that led her to become a geriatric nurse. However, he said she could be the live wire of any party and always was keen on making a grand entrance.



Maxima said Carla had an unshakeable faith in God, was a born home maker whose care for her sons was extraordinary. “I fully understand that you had to take your children with you and I know you would have taken me with you, but I am not ready for you to take me. I have a purpose to fulfill,” Maxima said.



Apostle J Vernon Duncan called for a day of fasting for the nation to try to help heal the land. He said the three caskets were testimony that God’s voice was speaking to our land. “This is a message for the nation of Trinidad and Tobago that something is radically wrong, something is amiss in this land. We need the Spirit of God to present His power in this tragedy. We cannot deal with it by ourselves, it is too much. Grace is the unmerited favour of God. Call upon God, He is willing to intervene in the affairs of life,” Duncan said The service was attended by President Anthony Carmona who was seen comforting a weeping Collins during the service. D’Abadie/ O’Meara MP Ancil Antoine, was also at the funeral service.



“Call on God because there is a thief on the prowl, a demonic hierarchy stealing our fathers, stealing our husbands, stealing those who are supposed to be in society.



Why are there so many killings, so many murders? Why are we faced with so much bloodshed, so many unsolved murders? Good people are being snuffed out. This land belongs to God. God is the sovereign leader.



“We are not to defile the land of God. This is the time to kneel down in repentance. The wheels of justice turn very, very slowly in this land. We need divine intervention in Trinidad and Tobago,” Duncan said. Following the service, mother and sons were buried at the Arima public cemet



