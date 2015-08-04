|
|Friday, February 3 2017
A MAN has been charged with attempting to kill his sixyear- old son, assaulting his 14-year-old daughter and beating his common-law wife.
The incident happened in Cocoyea Village late Monday evening where the 41-year-old man was arrested at his home following the alleged attack on the wife and his two children.
