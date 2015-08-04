A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Friday, February 3 2017
Father charged for attempted murder of son, 6

AZARD ALI Friday, February 3 2017

A MAN has been charged with attempting to kill his sixyear- old son, assaulting his 14-year-old daughter and beating his common-law wife.

The incident happened in Cocoyea Village late Monday evening where the 41-year-old man was arrested at his home following the alleged attack on the wife and his two children.

Yesterday, Wayne Griffith stood before Senior Magistrate Nanette Forde-John charged that on Monday he attempted to murder his six-year-old son who was chopped across the forest with a meat cleaver.

The court heard that the victim remains warded at San Fernando General Hospital in a stable condition.

The accused was also charged with assaulting his common- law wife and his 14-yearold daughter. The attempted murder charge was laid by Cpl Shawn Mohammed while the two other charges were laid by PC Sheldon Gosine.

Court prosecutor Cleyon Seedan objected to bail on the ground that a tracing of the accused man was not yet done to provide the court with information on whether he has charges pending or convictions.

The prosecutor said that there is a fear for the safety of the virtual complainants since their only home is the one they shared with the accused.

All charges were laid indictably and the accused was not called on to enter a plea.

The accused man was remanded into custody and ordered to return to court on Monday when the issue of bail will be determined.



