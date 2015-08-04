A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

spacer
Newsday Logo
Banner
spacer
Home » News » More guns won’t solve crime Friday, February 3 2017
spacer

Latest

spacer News
spacer Politics
spacer Crime & Court
spacer Business
spacer Sport
spacer Sunday Special Report
spacer Videos
spacer Polls
spacer Sir David Simmons Report
spacer Carnival 2015
spacer Hotline
spacer Archives

Entertainment

spacer Features
spacer WMN
spacer Mentality
spacer Movies & Cinemas

Opinion

spacer Editorial
spacer Inbox
spacer Commentary
spacer Send your letter

Newsday Archives

spacer Archives by date

Classifieds

Business (8)
Employment (121)
Motor (92)
Real Estate (170)
Computers (4)
Notices (15)
Personal (40)
Miscellaneous (25)
Second-hand stuff (1)
Bridal (38)
Tobago (83)
Tuition (48)

Newsletter

Every day fresh news


A d v e r t i s e m e n t


 spacer
Search for:
spacer

More guns won’t solve crime

CLINT CHAN TACK Friday, February 3 2017

NATIONAL Security Minister Edmund Dillon and Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi yesterday slammed Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar for calling for citizens to be given greater access to firearms.

Al-Rawi indicated that this country’s taxpayers, “are being called upon, have been called upon and very shortly be subject to further calls to pay millions of dollars in damages for false imprisonment and malicious prosecution,” arising out of the State of Emergency (SoE) imposed by Persad-Bissessar’s former administration on August 21, 2011.

Addressing the post-Cabinet news conference at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s, Dillon stated, “I think that does not really fit with our reality at all in TT.” He added, “In addition, there’s a whole body of evidence out there that suggests that arming citizens is not the answer to solve crime.” Explaining that unlike the United States, the United Kingdom does not have the right to bear arms as part of its laws, Dillon said a comparison of crime rates between both countries showed that crime in the UK, “is less than in the US.” Al-Rawi interjected, “How come in five years it was not done under her tenure?” After saying the Government firmly condemned the murder of Nadia Simms and extending condolences to her family, Dillon said the number of murders last month was the highest for that period compared to previous years. Giving the assurance that law enforcement agencies will be undertaking a “more intense offensive,” going forward. Dillon said part of that offensive involves the launch of a revamped National Operations Centre (NOC) which will give the security forces, a “better situation awareness of what happens in TT.” He promised there would be more focused activities by the Police Service and TT Defence Force to disrupt illegal gun and drug activities at all levels.

Dillon urged the public to assist the police in reporting any instances of domestic violence as such incidents are difficult to predict. He also identified the enhancement of the operational arm of the Strategic Services Agency (SSA), activation of video conferencing facilities at the Remand Yard in three months and the assessment of proposal for electronic monitoring devices from the US, British and Canadian governments as some of the other anti-crime initiatives being implemented.

Al-Rawi disclosed that he is looking at the legalising of pepper spray but indicated the challenge arises where it is used by a criminal. After recalling the 2011 SoE did not reduce murders in the country, Al-Rawi said there was a link between last month’s murder of Kerlan “Miceman” George and the Opposition’s refusal to extend the provisions of the Bail Amendment Act last year.

Reminding reporters that the People’s National Movement (PNM) supported this legislation every time it came up for review under the Persad-Bissessar regime, Al-Rawi explained that its objective was “to give law enforcement a fighting chance” to curb crime in TT. “To this day, they cannot explain their position for not supporting it,” he observed.



spacer
    Print print
spacer
 spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

Top stories

 • Sancho: Central FC excited over three-peat prospect
 • BULLY BREAKS BOY’S ARM
 • Man shot during attempted robbery in Tobago
 • Waterpolo Cup at National Aquatic Centre
 • TTTI says tackle corruption from the home
 • Simms autopsy inconclusive

Pictures & Galleries


spacer Photos of the day
spacer Photos of the week
spacer Other galleries

The Ch@t Room

Have something to say ?
Click here to tell us right now!

RSS

rss feed

Crisis Hotline

Have a problem ?
Help is just phone call away.

spacer
Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
spacer

IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd


Creation time: 0.059 sek.