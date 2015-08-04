More guns won’t solve crime

CLINT CHAN TACK Friday, February 3 2017

NATIONAL Security Minister Edmund Dillon and Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi yesterday slammed Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar for calling for citizens to be given greater access to firearms.

Al-Rawi indicated that this country’s taxpayers, “are being called upon, have been called upon and very shortly be subject to further calls to pay millions of dollars in damages for false imprisonment and malicious prosecution,” arising out of the State of Emergency (SoE) imposed by Persad-Bissessar’s former administration on August 21, 2011.



Addressing the post-Cabinet news conference at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s, Dillon stated, “I think that does not really fit with our reality at all in TT.” He added, “In addition, there’s a whole body of evidence out there that suggests that arming citizens is not the answer to solve crime.” Explaining that unlike the United States, the United Kingdom does not have the right to bear arms as part of its laws, Dillon said a comparison of crime rates between both countries showed that crime in the UK, “is less than in the US.” Al-Rawi interjected, “How come in five years it was not done under her tenure?” After saying the Government firmly condemned the murder of Nadia Simms and extending condolences to her family, Dillon said the number of murders last month was the highest for that period compared to previous years. Giving the assurance that law enforcement agencies will be undertaking a “more intense offensive,” going forward. Dillon said part of that offensive involves the launch of a revamped National Operations Centre (NOC) which will give the security forces, a “better situation awareness of what happens in TT.” He promised there would be more focused activities by the Police Service and TT Defence Force to disrupt illegal gun and drug activities at all levels.



Dillon urged the public to assist the police in reporting any instances of domestic violence as such incidents are difficult to predict. He also identified the enhancement of the operational arm of the Strategic Services Agency (SSA), activation of video conferencing facilities at the Remand Yard in three months and the assessment of proposal for electronic monitoring devices from the US, British and Canadian governments as some of the other anti-crime initiatives being implemented.



Al-Rawi disclosed that he is looking at the legalising of pepper spray but indicated the challenge arises where it is used by a criminal. After recalling the 2011 SoE did not reduce murders in the country, Al-Rawi said there was a link between last month’s murder of Kerlan “Miceman” George and the Opposition’s refusal to extend the provisions of the Bail Amendment Act last year.



Reminding reporters that the People’s National Movement (PNM) supported this legislation every time it came up for review under the Persad-Bissessar regime, Al-Rawi explained that its objective was “to give law enforcement a fighting chance” to curb crime in TT. “To this day, they cannot explain their position for not supporting it,” he observed.







