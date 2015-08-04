|
|Friday, February 3 2017
PEOPLE attending major Carnival fêtes who decide to flout the law by drinking alcohol excessively and then going behind the wheel of their vehicles, will be dealt with by police officers in the days leading up to Carnival Monday and Tuesday.
The warning came yesterday from Head of the Police Highway and Traffic Branch, Senior Superintendent Baldeo Nanan who also revealed that voluntary testing camps will be set up outside fêtes. Nanan said those who decide to bypass the free voluntary testing and proceed to their vehicles to drive will be greeted by officers armed with their testing kits and, if persons are found to be over the legal alcoholic limit, they will be arrested, charged and taken to court.
