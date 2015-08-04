A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Cops to target drunk drivers after fetes Friday, February 3 2017
Cops to target drunk drivers after fetes

NALINEE SEELAL Friday, February 3 2017

PEOPLE attending major Carnival fêtes who decide to flout the law by drinking alcohol excessively and then going behind the wheel of their vehicles, will be dealt with by police officers in the days leading up to Carnival Monday and Tuesday.

The warning came yesterday from Head of the Police Highway and Traffic Branch, Senior Superintendent Baldeo Nanan who also revealed that voluntary testing camps will be set up outside fêtes. Nanan said those who decide to bypass the free voluntary testing and proceed to their vehicles to drive will be greeted by officers armed with their testing kits and, if persons are found to be over the legal alcoholic limit, they will be arrested, charged and taken to court.

He said it is during the Carnival season in particular that many people “lose their senses” resulting in them consuming alcohol excessively and, in some cases, not having designated drivers thereby placing themselves and other road users in danger.

This, Nanan said, will not be tolerated since he and his team of officers have adopted a zero tolerance approach to motorists who drive while intoxicated. He said such persons need to put support systems in place to ensure that they arrive to their respective destinations safely.

Newsday was told that for the year, 750 people were subjected to a breathalyser test resulting in 59 drivers being arrested after they failed the test. Nine persons who refused to submit themselves to the test were also arrested and charged.

The exercises were carried out along the East West Corridor, South and Central.

On Tuesday the Police Traffic and Highway Patrol Branch received two awards for general performance and the detection for speeding. The two awards came with two checks amounting to $40,000. The awards were presented at the St James Barracks where Acting Police Commissioner, Stephen Williams, also laid out his anti-crime plan for 2017.



