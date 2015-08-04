Boy, 15, pensioner, young dad killed

LAUREL V WILLIAMS Sunday, February 5 2017

A businessman, a teenager and a pensioner are now among the statistic of 58 murder victims following separate killings overnight Friday in north and south Trinidad.

In the first incident, at about 10.30 pm, a group of people were liming at a panyard on the corner of Ravine and Morne Coco Roads Petit Valley, when a masked gunman walked up and opened fire. Three people were hit: 31-year-old Shelly Ann-Craig, Kadeem Lavia and Jahim Alfonso, both 15. They were rushed to the Port-of-Spain General Hospital but Lavia died while undergoing treatment.



One hour later, Aziz Ahmed, 67, was asleep at his home at Cadet Hill, Diego Martin, when he a strange sound woke him up and he saw two men in his bedroom, who then stabbed him several times before escaping. Ahmed was taken to hospital where he died.



And early yesterday morning, businessman and father of two, Naim Caliph, 35, was pronounced dead in his vehicle outside the Mon Repos Police Station following a drive-by shooting along the Tarouba Link Road in San Fernando.



Caliph’s friend Fiaz ‘Dougs’ Mohammed sustained gunshot injuries but survived. Mohammed underwent emergency surgery at the San Fernando General Hospital and, up to yesterday, remained warded in a serious but stable condition.



Police report that shortly after 1 am yesterday, gunmen in a white AD wagon opened fire on Caliph’s white Range Rover (PCX 6786), driven by Mohammed, along Tarouba Link Road near the Solomon Hochoy Highway. Caliph, of Naparima/ Mayaro Road in Palmyra Village near San Fernando, was the front-seat passenger.



In trying to escape the assailants, Mohammed sped off to the Mon Repos Police Station on Royal Road. Police investigators said Mohammed was too weak to get out of the vehicle while Caliph, owner of a clothing store, was motionless.



There were 11 bullet holes in the vehicle including a shattered window on the front passenger side.



“The driver was so weak from the injuries that he was unable to come out the vehicle. He sounded the horn and officers went outside to see what was going on. Naim Caliph was pronounced dead while Mohammed was rushed to hospital,” said a police officer.



Police issued an all-points bulletin and officers of the Rapid Response Unit and the Southern Division Task Force went in search of the assailants without success.



Police blocked road in front of the police building as they searched for evidence. A district medical officer pronounced Caliph dead.



A friend of Caliph told Sunday Newsday that hours before the shooting, he and Mohammed friends were seen at the official opening of Steel Restaurant and Lounge at South Park (Mall) in Tarouba.



He believes Caliph may have been on his way home when the gunmen opened fire.



“Naim always had a smile on his face. He was always happy. Although police came out looking for the killers, the highway is right there. Therefore, they could have gone in any direction. In 10 minutes, they could have been in Couva and in five minutes at Debe,” said the friend. Relatives were not at home when Sunday Newsday visited.



An autopsy is due to be performed at the Forensic Science Centre, St James tomorrow. The case is being investigated by Homicide Region III officers.







