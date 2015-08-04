Children rally around Tristan

LAUREL V WILLIAMS Sunday, February 5 2017

In a show of camaraderie, children who live in his Mayaro neighbourhood flocked to the home of bullying victim nine-year-old Tristan Khan to keep him company as he recuperates following last Wednesday’s attack by another student near their school.

Yesterday Tristan’s father, Christopher Khan, 34, said the children in the community were “so happy” to see him return from hospital on Friday afternoon they literally ran to his side.



“At daybreak they were here again. When Tristan reached home around 4 pm yesterday (Friday), the children ran across. They are accustomed to playing together, they often set crab traps together and catch crabs. Tristan is doing fine so far although he is still having pains in the hand,” Khan said. The family live on the corner of Lewis and Sucre Streets in Mayaro.



Tristan is a Standard One pupil of Mayaro Government Primary School.



Reports are that on Wednesday last Tristan, and a group of friends were playing at the Mayaro Recreation Ground during his school’s second recess break at 2 pm. Further reports are a male student stopped and attacked Tristan by stamping his back. As Tristan fell to the ground, the classmate cuffed, kicked and began to jump up and down on his right arm. While jumping up and down on his right arm, the attacker kept saying, “I am a ninja turtle.” Tristan was rushed to the nearby Mayaro District Hospital where he was treated and transferred to the Sangre Grande Hospital. At the hospital, he underwent reconstructive surgery on his right elbow and was subsequently warded. On Friday, doctors discharged him from hospital.



“He has to go back to hospital on Friday for an X-ray. Once everything is healing properly and is in order, they would change the cast on his hand. We are not sure when he will be okay to go back to school,” Khan added.



Khan noted that before Tristan was discharged from hospital, persons from the Child Protection Unit obtained information from hospital officials about his son’s condition.



The Education Ministry has since launched an investigation to hear from all relevant parties. Sunday Newsday learnt that an official from the ministry met with relatives yesterday to compile information about the incident.



Khan explained that neither he nor his common-law wife Shareefa Ali, 38, have received any communication whatsoever from the parents of the attacker.



“We haven’t heard a word from the parents as yet--- not a word. We will be taking legal action on this matter,” Khan vowed.







