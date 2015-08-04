A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

spacer
Newsday Logo
Banner
spacer
Home » News » Children rally around Tristan Sunday, February 5 2017
spacer

Latest

spacer News
spacer Politics
spacer Crime & Court
spacer Business
spacer Sport
spacer Sunday Special Report
spacer Videos
spacer Polls
spacer Sir David Simmons Report
spacer Carnival 2015
spacer Hotline
spacer Archives

Entertainment

spacer Features
spacer WMN
spacer Mentality
spacer Movies & Cinemas

Opinion

spacer Editorial
spacer Inbox
spacer Commentary
spacer Send your letter

Newsday Archives

spacer Archives by date

Classifieds

Business (8)
Employment (121)
Motor (92)
Real Estate (170)
Computers (4)
Notices (15)
Personal (40)
Miscellaneous (25)
Second-hand stuff (1)
Bridal (38)
Tobago (83)
Tuition (48)

Newsletter

Every day fresh news


A d v e r t i s e m e n t


 spacer
Search for:
spacer

Children rally around Tristan

LAUREL V WILLIAMS Sunday, February 5 2017

In a show of camaraderie, children who live in his Mayaro neighbourhood flocked to the home of bullying victim nine-year-old Tristan Khan to keep him company as he recuperates following last Wednesday’s attack by another student near their school.

Yesterday Tristan’s father, Christopher Khan, 34, said the children in the community were “so happy” to see him return from hospital on Friday afternoon they literally ran to his side.

“At daybreak they were here again. When Tristan reached home around 4 pm yesterday (Friday), the children ran across. They are accustomed to playing together, they often set crab traps together and catch crabs. Tristan is doing fine so far although he is still having pains in the hand,” Khan said. The family live on the corner of Lewis and Sucre Streets in Mayaro.

Tristan is a Standard One pupil of Mayaro Government Primary School.

Reports are that on Wednesday last Tristan, and a group of friends were playing at the Mayaro Recreation Ground during his school’s second recess break at 2 pm. Further reports are a male student stopped and attacked Tristan by stamping his back. As Tristan fell to the ground, the classmate cuffed, kicked and began to jump up and down on his right arm. While jumping up and down on his right arm, the attacker kept saying, “I am a ninja turtle.” Tristan was rushed to the nearby Mayaro District Hospital where he was treated and transferred to the Sangre Grande Hospital. At the hospital, he underwent reconstructive surgery on his right elbow and was subsequently warded. On Friday, doctors discharged him from hospital.

“He has to go back to hospital on Friday for an X-ray. Once everything is healing properly and is in order, they would change the cast on his hand. We are not sure when he will be okay to go back to school,” Khan added.

Khan noted that before Tristan was discharged from hospital, persons from the Child Protection Unit obtained information from hospital officials about his son’s condition.

The Education Ministry has since launched an investigation to hear from all relevant parties. Sunday Newsday learnt that an official from the ministry met with relatives yesterday to compile information about the incident.

Khan explained that neither he nor his common-law wife Shareefa Ali, 38, have received any communication whatsoever from the parents of the attacker.

“We haven’t heard a word from the parents as yet--- not a word. We will be taking legal action on this matter,” Khan vowed.



spacer
    Print print
spacer
 spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

Top stories

 • LET’S TAKE IN REFUGEES
 • Digicel Pro League champs to be crowned today
 • NSSO at NAPA for Carnival
 • Angelo’s own place in history
 • The place of the historian
 • TT beach soccer players prepare for CONCACAF tourney

Pictures & Galleries


spacer Photos of the day
spacer Photos of the week
spacer Other galleries

The Ch@t Room

Have something to say ?
Click here to tell us right now!

RSS

rss feed

Crisis Hotline

Have a problem ?
Help is just phone call away.

spacer
Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
spacer

IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd


Creation time: 0.073 sek.