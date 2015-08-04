$2.3M price for arts landmark

JULIEN NEAVES Sunday, February 5 2017

THE ICONIC Trinidad Theatre Workshop (TTW) may lose its home of 13 years as the property at 22 Jerningham Avenue, Port of Spain has been put up for sale.

The 4,800 square foot property is being advertised for sale by Guillen Realty on their Facebook page at a cost of $2.3 million. A number of comments on the post expressed shock and surprise that the TTW building was being put on the market.



Some called for Government to assist while others committed to supporting any fundraisers.



TTW artistic director Albert Laveau, speaking in a telephone interview yesterday, said they have been renting the property since 2004 but were informed months ago that the 100-year-old building it would be put up for sale and they would have the first option to buy.



He reported that last week a couple of young women visited TTW and informed them that the property owner, a United States citizen, had passed on the property to them to deal with it.



Laveau reported that the TTW will have a meeting to discuss their next move.



“It is not easy for us to raise $2 million,” he added.



He said their fundraising efforts are still in the planning stages and they have a group of volunteers looking at it.



Laveau stressed the building is needed not only by the TTW “but the whole artistic community”. He said they accommodate the community and train children, teenagers and adults, have programmes in design and production and all the ancillary skills needed to professionally present plays. Veteran playwright Tony Hall hosts playwriting workshops at TTW, which recently put on a festival of new plays.



TTW also gives out 12 scholarships to the Secondary Schools Drama Festival and also to people in need.



Their activities include theatre in education where they remount plays from the English literature syllabus “B” for schools.



The space features a theatre in the backyard and a storage space for props and costumes.



They also make space available for people to present their art, have meetings, casting for films and for mas bands. Laveau said a university student was coming in next week to host a J’Ouvert band as part of her thesis.



“The facility is available to the entire community. And I am making this pitch to those who would like to see this thing community contact us and help us to buy the place,” he said.



TTW was founded by Nobel Laureate Derek Walcott and others in 1959. It was originally a part of the Little Carib Theatre, located in Woodbrook, but after they split from them a few years later they were housed at Bretton Hall Hotel up to 1970.



Laveau said they then “moved all over the place”, including people’s living rooms, before settling at the Old Fire Station in Portof- Spain in 1988.



With the building of the National Library they had to leave that location and then moved to Rust Street, and then finally to Jerningham Avenue in 2004.



About the sale, Laveau said he was “not too concerned” and they “will find some place else if they have to”. The TTW, a non-profit organisation, receives an annual government subvention of $30,000.



Laveau said they receive support from the corporate sector, especially Massy Group, but it needs to be continually worked on and expanded.



Roger Roberts, member of rapso group 3canal, commented on the issue saying, “I think is very unfortunate that a cultural institution like that should be lost to the community.” “I think it would be a tragic loss to our cultural fabric,” he added.



He said great cities are made vibrant by art and when this happens businessmen can benefit.



“It is very unfortunate if the TTW loses their home. It is one more nail in the coffin of dying arts,” he added.



Roberts expressed hope that some type of intervention could be made so TTW would maintain ownership of the building.



Veteran actress and producer Penelope Spencer said she felt “real saddened and ashamed that building has to be put up for sale”.



She added that in a more progressive country, where arts and culture are considered, more would have been invested in the TTW. She expressed hope that Government would look into the issue.



“Trinidad Theatre Workshop has a legacy in this country with Derek Walcott and it would be a shame to let it die,” she said.



When contacted yesterday, Minister of Community Development, Culture and the Arts Dr Nyan Gadsby- Dolly told Sunday Newsday that it was the first she had heard of the issue. She said with this new development she expects that the TTW board will come and chat with her ministry about their options.



“Anything we can do to support, as one of the foundation drama associations that always push drama and training in theatre arts, we are willing to discuss options. Any way we can support we are willing to examine possibilities,” she said.



If you would like to assist the TTW contact them at 624-8502 or 220-0486.








