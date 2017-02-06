A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Tobago fisherman missing at sea Monday, February 6 2017
Tobago fisherman missing at sea

Monday, February 6 2017

A fisherman remains missing at sea following a fishing expedition on Saturday.

Reports are that two men left the Scarborough Port in Tobago on a pirogue around midday Saturday, when they encountered some difficulties at about 3 pm in the waters off Rockley Vale. The men have been identified as Onesha Haye and Marvin Taylor. Taylor was able to make it to shore, but Haye remains missing. A statement from the TT Coast Guard yesterday said a joint search operation between the TTCG, the Air Guard and the Tobago Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) was underway for Haynes.

Public Affairs officer for the TTCG, Lieutenant Sherron Manswell said Haye reportedly abandoned his vessel and he and Taylor attempted to swim to shore on a cooler after their pirogue lost its engine. The Tobago seafearing public is being asked to be on the look out for Haye and to contact TTCG Operations at the following numbers 634-1476, 634-8824, the TTPS at 639-2512 or TEMA at 660-7489 if he is located.



