|Monday, February 6 2017
A fisherman remains missing at sea following a fishing expedition on Saturday.
Reports are that two men left the Scarborough Port in Tobago on a pirogue around midday Saturday, when they encountered some difficulties at about 3 pm in the waters off Rockley Vale. The men have been identified as Onesha Haye and Marvin Taylor. Taylor was able to make it to shore, but Haye remains missing. A statement from the TT Coast Guard yesterday said a joint search operation between the TTCG, the Air Guard and the Tobago Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) was underway for Haynes.
