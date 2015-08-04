A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Monday, February 6 2017
Local Muslims: AG threading on dangerous ground

CAROL MATROO Monday, February 6 2017

Muslims of Trinidad and Tobago (MOTT) said Attorney General Faris al Rawi is threading on dangerous ground by proposing to amend the Ant-Terrorism Act which would restrict the movement of local Muslims.

Al Rawi made this announcement at last Thursday’s post Cabinet briefing. He said this was all part of Government’s thrust to combat terrorism inside and outside of this country’s borders.

The organisation’s public relations officer, Imtiaz Mohammed, yesterday said by passing such a bill the AG was labelling all Muslims as terrorists. He said the proposed bill was draconian and questioned who or which countries were influencing him and the Government to introduce and implement such laws.

The bill would place restrictions on Muslims travelling to certain countries which which were viewed as being “terrorist countries”, where one would require to have a travel permit from the National Security Ministry.

During a meeting, yesterday, at the Islamic Centre, Kelly Village, Caroni, Mohammed questioned what was the process, how long the process would take, the cost, and whether persons would be monitored upon receiving a permit.

“There is always a chance that people can get this permit and join ISIS and still return to TT. Muslims who wish to join ISIS can do so without applying for a permit, so why inconvenience 120,000 Muslims because 130 Muslims joined ISIS?” Mohammed asked.



