Monday, February 6 2017
Muslims of Trinidad and Tobago (MOTT) said Attorney General Faris al Rawi is threading on dangerous ground by proposing to amend the Ant-Terrorism Act which would restrict the movement of local Muslims.
Al Rawi made this announcement at last Thursday’s post Cabinet briefing. He said this was all part of Government’s thrust to combat terrorism inside and outside of this country’s borders.
