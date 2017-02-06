A d v e r t i s e m e n t

New dates for the opening of Panorama score sheets Monday, February 6 2017
New dates for the opening of Panorama score sheets

Monday, February 6 2017

Pan Trinbago wishes to announce that the date for the opening score sheets of Conventional Bands in the National Panorama 2017 competition in all categories has been brought forward.

Medium and Large Conventional Bands will have their score sheets opened today (February 6) at Victoria Square, Park Street, Port-of-Spain, opposite Pan Trinbago head office, from 10 am.

The exercise for the Small Conventional Bands will take place on Wednesday (February 8, 2017 at the City Hall Auditorium, Knox Street, Port of Spain, at 4 pm and not at the previous time as earlier advertised.

Steelbands that participated in the above Panorama competitions are asked to send one representative to the event.

