Pan Trinbago wishes to announce that the date for the opening score sheets of Conventional Bands in the National Panorama 2017 competition in all categories has been brought forward.
Medium and Large Conventional Bands will have their score sheets opened today (February 6) at Victoria Square, Park Street, Port-of-Spain, opposite Pan Trinbago head office, from 10 am.
