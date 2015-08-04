TIRED COPS

NALINEE SEELAL Tuesday, February 7 2017

POLICEMEN are feeling frustrated and disenchanted at not being able to arrest rising crime levels, especially murders which up to press time yesterday was at 61.

In making this statement yesterday, president of the Police Social Welfare Association (PSWA) Insp Michael Seales added that it was supreme irony that the same general public that is castigating the Service for not solving murders and arresting criminals is hesitant to cooperate with law enforcement by way of providing information.



Seales said that coupled with the frustration among police officers is sheer physical exhaustion from working long hours trying to get a handle on the crime situation, with all of their efforts not reaping the desired results. He said that despite this frustration and exhaustion, policemen and women remain committed to upholding their Oath of Office and to fulfil the Service’s motto: To Protect and Serve with Pride.



Seales said that law enforcement officers are also members of the public who have families, friends and relatives and who are equally frustrated (just like other members of the public) with crime levels. He said the time had long come for all law-abiding citizens to work with the police to make the country safer.



“It cannot be a good position for our membership who feel exhausted and having no reasonable prospect that things will change given the long hours they are putting in and there is no reciprocal results consistent with an improvement in prevention, detection and conviction of people committing the acts of criminality especially murders,” Insp Seales said.



Inspector Seales reiterated that citizens need to play a more meaningful role in the fight against crime. “The Association has publicly made the call that citizens play an integral part in not only stemming the tide but turning things around. There is a part for every single citizen to play in the administration of justice and we are calling on all not to be fearful of crime but to put their trust and confidence in law enforcement so that they can improve the performance and efficiency of the police.” He also called on Acting Police Commissioner Stephen Williams to do more when it comes to the issue of corruption in the Service and also with the issue of rogue elements. Seales also warned that the Association is observing a growing disquiet among various civil society groups gathering, discussing and challenging the State for a better result.



