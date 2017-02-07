Despers top large band prelims

Tuesday, February 7 2017

REIGNING pan champs Desperadoes Steel Orchestra topped the preliminary round of the National Conventional Steelband Panorama Competition, large band category, that was held over a few days last week.

The band scored 277 points after delivering an ecstatic version of Jovan James’ “Good Morning” arranged by Carlton “Zanda” Alexander.



The band had pan aficionados enjoying that feel-good moment when it played last Tuesday before the judges.



They were almost flawless with the execution of the arrangement.



However, according to ‘facebook so-called pan experts’, they saw all bands vying for second position behind Massy All Stars. But while that band gave a highly spirited performance of the hugely popular “Full Extreme” by Ultimate Rejects featuring MX Prime, those “experts” were just not in sync with the qualified judges who in fact placed the band second with 275 points.



Republic Bank Exodus amassed 274 points for third position after clinically executing Pelham Goddard and Terrence BJ Marcelle’s arrangement of “Good Morning”.



One point behind was Phase II Pan Groove with 273 points. They played “Red, White & Black” composed and arranged by Len “Boogsie” Sharpe, while bptt Renegades, with 271 points took fifth spot with “Good Morning”, arranged by Duvonne Stewart.



In the medium band category, reigning champions Pan Elders, was adjudged winners with 263 points after playing “Roti & Talkarie”, a Michael Osouna/Mohan Paltoo composition arranged by Duvonne Stewart.



In second place with 259 points was Pan Demonium with their Akua Leith arrangement of Aaron St. Louis’ “Cheers To Life”, while tying for third were Valley Harps with “Total Disorder” (Kelvin Pope) arranged by Michelle Huggins- Watts, and Curepe Scherzando with a Yohan Popwell arrangement of “Stranger” by Winston Bailey.



Both bands received 255 points.



Draw for playing positions in the two categories will be conducted at CTV today at 7.30 am.





The results are as follows:



LARGE CONVENTIONAL BANDS

1. Desperadoes...............................................Good Morning............................ 277

2. Massy Trinidad All Stars..............................Full Extreme............................... 275

3. Republic Bank Exodus................................Good Morning............................ 274

4. Phase II Pan Groove...................................Red, White & Black.................... 273

5. bptt Renegades...........................................Good Morning............................ 271

6. FC Supernovas...........................................Rumble In The Jungle................ 269

7. Caribbean Airlines Invaders........................Full Extreme............................... 268

8. PCS Nitrogen Silver Stars...........................We Are Conquerors................... 265

9. MHTL Starlift................................................Good Morning............................ 264

10. T&TEC Tropical Angel Harps....................Single......................................... 263

11. Birdsong....................................................Pan Kingdom............................. 262

12. NLCB Fonclaire.........................................Panorama Soldier...................... 261

13. Skiffle ........................................................Good Morning............................ 259

14. La Brea Nightingales.................................We Are Conquerors................... 239

MEDIUM CONVENTIONAL BANDS

1. Pan Elders...................................................Roti And Talkarie........................ 263

2. Pan-Demonium...........................................Cheers To Life............................ 259

3. NLCB Valley Harps......................................Total Disorder............................. 255

3. Curepe Scherzando....................................Stranger..................................... 255

5. NLCB Buccooneers.....................................Rhythm Run Ting....................... 253

5. Melodians....................................................Umbaya...................................... 253

7. Courts Sound Specialists of L/tille...............Dangerous................................. 252

7. Petrotrin Katzenjammers.............................Good Morning............................ 252

9. Western Stars Philharmonics......................Stranger..................................... 250

10. Arima Angel Harps.....................................Far From Finished...................... 249

11. NGC Steel Xplosion...................................Wet Me Down............................. 248

12. Sforzata.....................................................Ducking...................................... 247

12. NGC Couva Joylanders............................Band of the Year........................ 247

14. Pamberi.....................................................Gee Gee Ree............................. 244