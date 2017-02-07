MovieTowne murder ‘suspect’ was a witness

Ryan Hamilton-Davis Tuesday, February 7 2017

A MAN detained Sunday evening in relation to the MovieTowne murder of Jamilia De Revenaux was not a suspect but in fact a witness to the horrific crime. This was revealed yesterday by relatives of the slain woman who were awaiting results of an autopsy at the Forensic Science Centre in St James.

In fact, relatives expressed gratitude to the man, and lambasted the security officers who detained him. “Do your duty. Don’t chastise people just like that (sic),” said relatives to the security officers. “Imagine you come to a small lime with your girlfriend and you see someone on the ground and decide to help...and they hold you.” Newsday understands that the man went to MovieTowne on Sunday to celebrate his birthday.



When he got into the parking lot, his girlfriend noticed De Reveneaux’s body and they raised an alarm. Officers of Telecom Security detained the man until police officers arrived. It was not until CCTV camera footage was reviewed, that authorities realised the detained man was not the killer. He was released from police custody yesterday, while the actual killer remains at large.



De Reveneaux was killed at about 8.15 pm on Sunday. According to reports she received a phone call and left her place of work at the Manderos restaurant at MovieTowne. Minutes later, after loud screams were heard, her body was discovered lying in a pool of blood. Her throat had been slit.



Relatives yesterday described De Reveneaux, from Gonzales in Belmont as a friendly and loving person, but added that she was very quiet, and did not open up about her problems. Relatives believe she may have been killed by an estranged boyfriend, with whom she had been in an abusive relationship.



“We don’t know him, but we think it’s him because we know for a fact that she was being abused by him,” relatives said.



Management at MovieTowne extended condolences to the the De Reveneaux family. In a statement Dexter “Blaxx” Stewart, De Reveneaux’s brother-in-law, expressed sadness over her death.



“The pain of this loss is tremendous,” the statement read, “In addition to sharing a close sibling relationship with Blaxx, Jamilia was a wonderful, loving aunt to Blaxx’s children - which was a clear reflection of the closeknit family circle that was cherished and shared by all. Jamilia shared a particularly close bond with Blaxx’s youngest daughter, Faith, aged five, who adored her immensely. Jamilia was extremely loved by those who knew her, and will be sorely missed. May she rest in peace.”



