Bully’s parents meet with victim’s parents

Tuesday, February 7 2017

AN ACCIDENT and no act of bullying was what led to Tristan Khan’s right socket being cracked and the bone coming out of the elbow socket.

This was the claim made by the parents of a schoolboy who stands accused of pushing nineyear- old Tristan Khan to the ground last week and then jumping up and down on his right arm, while shouting that he is a ninja turtle.



Yesterday, Tristan’s parents met with the schoolboy’s parents at the Mayaro Government Primary School in the presence of the school’s principal, two teachers and officials from the Education Ministry. Speaking with Newsday later, Sareefa Ali said the meeting was inconclusive as her son Tristan’s version of events was hotly disputed by the other schoolboy’s parents.



She said that the other parents took her to task for posting their son’s name online and she apologised to them for doing so, admitting she did so while in a fit of anger. Ali said that the parents claimed their son was left traumatised by the entire incident.



Ali said if the alleged bully was so traumatised, one could imagine the state of her son’s mind now as his arm is in a bandage and it is not known if he will ever have full, normal use of his right hand - which he writes with.



She said the others parents became very angry during the meeting insisting the act was an “accident” and they were unapologetic.



Ali said she left the meeting feeling no better than she felt before it and is now turning the entire matter over to her attorney.



She said former Attorney General Anand Ramlogan has reached out to her, offering to seek their legal interests. Efforts to reach Education Ministry officials for a comment yesterday proved futile.







