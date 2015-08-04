‘Boy Boy’ charged for Nadia’s murder

LAUREL V WILLIAMS Wednesday, February 8 2017

KENNY ‘Boy Boy’ Ramroop, 31, appeared yesterday before a Siparia magistrate charged for the murder of Nadia Simms, whose body was found in a shallow grave by iguana hunters, four days after relatives reported her missing.

Ramroop, a yam vendor of Ramdass Trace Extension in Santa Flora, appeared in the First Court before Magistrate Armina Deonarinesingh who read the charge that sometime between January 27 and February 2, at Field Road, St Clyne in Santa Flora, he murdered Simms. Sgt Darryl Corrie of Homicide Bureau Region III laid the charge.



An autopsy performed at the Forensic Sciences Centre in St James, proved inconclusive because of the advanced state of decomposition.



Yesterday, at the court hearing, Charlene Kalloo represented the accused together with attorney Roopnarine Rambachan, who was retained by Ramroop’s relatives.



Addressing the magistrate, Kalloo raised two concerns on behalf of her client, the first being that Ramroop is a State witness in a capital matter and his safety is paramount while he remains on remand.



The second concern was that Ramroop has kidney problems and needs proper medical care while in custody.



Attorney Rambachan told the court that Ramroop’s relatives have not seen him since last week Friday and wanted to visit him at the Siparia Police Station.



Court prosecutor Sgt Anthony Baptiste responded that relatives can visit him at the prison where there are facilities to accommodate them.



After taking note of all issues raised, Magistrate Deonarinesingh remanded Ramroop into police custody and adjourned the case to March 7.







