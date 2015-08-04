|
|Wednesday, February 8 2017
KENNY ‘Boy Boy’ Ramroop, 31, appeared yesterday before a Siparia magistrate charged for the murder of Nadia Simms, whose body was found in a shallow grave by iguana hunters, four days after relatives reported her missing.
Ramroop, a yam vendor of Ramdass Trace Extension in Santa Flora, appeared in the First Court before Magistrate Armina Deonarinesingh who read the charge that sometime between January 27 and February 2, at Field Road, St Clyne in Santa Flora, he murdered Simms. Sgt Darryl Corrie of Homicide Bureau Region III laid the charge.
