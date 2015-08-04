|
CHAIR of the Coalition Against Domestic Violence Diana Mahabir-Wyatt yes terday lashed out at Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley saying he is living in an alternate reality where men wear signs across their foreheads declaring ‘Danger! I am a murderer’, for women to read.
Rowley, speaking Monday night in the first in a series of ‘national conversations’, said: “You call on the Prime Minister to do something about crime. I’m not in your bedroom! I’m not in your choice of men! You have a responsibility to determine who you associate with and know when to get out. And the State will try to help. But then when the tragedy occurs and it becomes known to the police, the police must now go the extra mile to ensure that there is detection.” The statement drew widespread disapproval and outrage from women across the country who said the Prime Minister was blaming victims of violence for choosing violent men. Facing a tsunami of public disapproval, Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi defended the Prime Minister’s statement, saying it was “taken out of context.” Mahabir-Wyatt however, was not convinced.
