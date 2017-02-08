A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

spacer
Newsday Logo
Banner
spacer
Home » News » Stick-fighting champ: Support the Gayelle Wednesday, February 8 2017
spacer

Latest

spacer News
spacer Politics
spacer Crime & Court
spacer Business
spacer Sport
spacer Sunday Special Report
spacer Videos
spacer Polls
spacer Sir David Simmons Report
spacer Carnival 2015
spacer Hotline
spacer Archives

Entertainment

spacer Features
spacer WMN
spacer Mentality
spacer Movies & Cinemas

Opinion

spacer Editorial
spacer Inbox
spacer Commentary
spacer Send your letter

Newsday Archives

spacer Archives by date

Classifieds

Business (8)
Employment (121)
Motor (92)
Real Estate (170)
Computers (4)
Notices (15)
Personal (40)
Miscellaneous (25)
Second-hand stuff (1)
Bridal (38)
Tobago (83)
Tuition (48)

Newsletter

Every day fresh news


A d v e r t i s e m e n t


 spacer
Search for:
spacer

Stick-fighting champ: Support the Gayelle

Seeta Persad Wednesday, February 8 2017

O’NIEL ODLE, the reigning stick-fighting champion is urging Government to pay closer attention and support the art form which he says can provide a spectacle for tourists and attract foreign income.

As the nation’s stickmen gear up to try and literally knock Odle from his throne, the champ who hails from stick-fighting headquarters Sixth Company, Moruga says the artform receive little to no assistance from the State.

As he prepares to defend his title, which he had held for the past three years, Odle said stick-fighting has the least earnings in all competitions within Carnival.

“Stick-fighting has received the least funding in Carnival,” Odle said, adding that his prize money amounted to $30,000 last year.

He said that just as wrestling and boxing are huge money earners in other countries, stick-fighting which is indigenous to TT, can - if properly nurtured - be a major tourist attraction not only during Carnival but throughout the year.

He believes that for the dedication and literal shedding of blood, sweat and tears, stick-fighters deserve a better compensation/prize earnings of no less than $100,000 for the champion and smaller but still attractive amounts for the second and third placed winners plus a standard appearance fee for the rest.

Odle said that stick-fighting risks becoming an extinct artform if no support is given to it since potential stars of the artform may be turned away by the fact that they are not properly compensated for putting their life and limb on the line.

The champ added that after he paid his coach and other assistants from his $30,000 winnings, he had very little left over for himself. “That just can’t be right,” he said.



spacer
    Print print
spacer
 spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

Top stories

 • No money for treble bonus
 • BLOWS FOR ROWLEY
 • Government frustrated at crime
 • Ramoutar, Johnson top Jr Chess
 • Take the crime bull by the horns, PM
 • Imbert: Less revenue from rum

Pictures & Galleries


spacer Photos of the day
spacer Photos of the week
spacer Other galleries

The Ch@t Room

Have something to say ?
Click here to tell us right now!

RSS

rss feed

Crisis Hotline

Have a problem ?
Help is just phone call away.

spacer
Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
spacer

IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd


Creation time: 0.060 sek.