Stick-fighting champ: Support the Gayelle

Seeta Persad Wednesday, February 8 2017

O’NIEL ODLE, the reigning stick-fighting champion is urging Government to pay closer attention and support the art form which he says can provide a spectacle for tourists and attract foreign income.

As the nation’s stickmen gear up to try and literally knock Odle from his throne, the champ who hails from stick-fighting headquarters Sixth Company, Moruga says the artform receive little to no assistance from the State.



As he prepares to defend his title, which he had held for the past three years, Odle said stick-fighting has the least earnings in all competitions within Carnival.



“Stick-fighting has received the least funding in Carnival,” Odle said, adding that his prize money amounted to $30,000 last year.



He said that just as wrestling and boxing are huge money earners in other countries, stick-fighting which is indigenous to TT, can - if properly nurtured - be a major tourist attraction not only during Carnival but throughout the year.



He believes that for the dedication and literal shedding of blood, sweat and tears, stick-fighters deserve a better compensation/prize earnings of no less than $100,000 for the champion and smaller but still attractive amounts for the second and third placed winners plus a standard appearance fee for the rest.



Odle said that stick-fighting risks becoming an extinct artform if no support is given to it since potential stars of the artform may be turned away by the fact that they are not properly compensated for putting their life and limb on the line.



The champ added that after he paid his coach and other assistants from his $30,000 winnings, he had very little left over for himself. “That just can’t be right,” he said.







