|Wednesday, February 8 2017
PAN Trinbago has demanded a probe into the operations of the National Carnival Commission (NCC) in particular and the Carnival industry in general.
A press release from the pan body’s Public Relation’s Officer Michael Joseph, said the current impasse between itself and the Ministry of Community Development, Culture and the Arts, via the NCC was, “very unfortunate given the kind of outstanding contributions the steelpan fraternity has made towards the recognition and development of Trinidad and Tobago at home and abroad for over 50 years.” The release sought to dispel information in the public domain namely the president of Pan Trinbago’s salary and the reason/reasons behind the lack of construction of its headquarters.
