Thursday, February 9 2017
. THE Police Service Commission (PSC) has rated the performance of Acting Commissioner of Police (CoP) Stephen Williams as being “very good”, it was revealed yesterday during a sitting of the Joint Select Committee of Parliament. The rating, as revealed by PSC assistant director of research and evaluation Alfred Gray, was given after a 2014 appraisal .
Labour Minister Jennifer Baptiste- Primus said the non-completion of a 2015 appraisal is unfair to the CoP as its absence denies him the chance to improve his performance. While the PSC looks at world benchmarks for performance, its appraisal of the CoP did not include those standards, nor any targets set beforehand by the PSC for the CoP to reach. PSC Chairman Dr Marie Therese Gomes said the CoP can’t be held to global standards as he cannot be placed in “a bubble” in isolation from the shortcomings of the Judiciary, of legislation and of a lack of resources .
