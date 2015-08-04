A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

spacer
Newsday Logo
Banner
spacer
Home » News » Top cop’s performance rated ‘very good’ Thursday, February 9 2017
spacer

Latest

spacer News
spacer Politics
spacer Crime & Court
spacer Business
spacer Sport
spacer Sunday Special Report
spacer Videos
spacer Polls
spacer Sir David Simmons Report
spacer Carnival 2015
spacer Hotline
spacer Archives

Entertainment

spacer Features
spacer WMN
spacer Mentality
spacer Movies & Cinemas

Opinion

spacer Editorial
spacer Inbox
spacer Commentary
spacer Send your letter

Newsday Archives

spacer Archives by date

Classifieds

Business (8)
Employment (121)
Motor (92)
Real Estate (170)
Computers (4)
Notices (15)
Personal (40)
Miscellaneous (25)
Second-hand stuff (1)
Bridal (38)
Tobago (83)
Tuition (48)

Newsletter

Every day fresh news


A d v e r t i s e m e n t


 spacer
Search for:
spacer

Top cop’s performance rated ‘very good’

SEAN DOUGLAS Thursday, February 9 2017

. THE Police Service Commission (PSC) has rated the performance of Acting Commissioner of Police (CoP) Stephen Williams as being “very good”, it was revealed yesterday during a sitting of the Joint Select Committee of Parliament. The rating, as revealed by PSC assistant director of research and evaluation Alfred Gray, was given after a 2014 appraisal .

Labour Minister Jennifer Baptiste- Primus said the non-completion of a 2015 appraisal is unfair to the CoP as its absence denies him the chance to improve his performance. While the PSC looks at world benchmarks for performance, its appraisal of the CoP did not include those standards, nor any targets set beforehand by the PSC for the CoP to reach. PSC Chairman Dr Marie Therese Gomes said the CoP can’t be held to global standards as he cannot be placed in “a bubble” in isolation from the shortcomings of the Judiciary, of legislation and of a lack of resources .

Also, the PSC could not yet give the weighting that constituted each rating, nor explain the difference between a good and a satisfactory grading. Gomes replied to questions to reveal there are neither incentives nor sanctions to prod the CoP to reach any performance targets. Saying the CoP wants more realistic targets set for him, she then blamed crime on technology .

“We do look at international standards but we have to recognise that in terms of the crime situation in this country, because we have technology we have galloped in crime. We are almost a barbaric society in the nature of crime, whether it is through technology or the domestic violence crimes or murders .

“While we are a developing country we have a gap in terms of wanting to have developed country standards. We don’t have what people look at on television and solve crimes very quickly.” She said forensics and police training must be beefed up, even as she said the Police Academy syllabi must be redone, adding, “There is no magic wand.” On the recruitment of a new CoP, Gomes said the PSC has chosen a recruitment firm from the four that sent in offers .

Against the backdrop of a $2.5 million cost to recruit a CoP, Gomes suggested the PSC could recruit its own nominee, not any company. The committee listed its staff salaries ranging from $16,100 for assistant director to $7,000 for business operator .



spacer
    Print print
spacer
 spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

Top stories

 • FATAL DOSE
 • de Silva: Audit Carnival
 • Red Force cruise into semis
 • PNM women back Rowley
 • Man shot dead in Enterprise
 • Gas talks in Senate

Pictures & Galleries


spacer Photos of the day
spacer Photos of the week
spacer Other galleries

The Ch@t Room

Have something to say ?
Click here to tell us right now!

RSS

rss feed

Crisis Hotline

Have a problem ?
Help is just phone call away.

spacer
Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
spacer

IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd


Creation time: 0.060 sek.