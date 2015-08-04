Fire leaves 8 homeless

LAUREL V WILLIAMS Thursday, February 9 2017

A SINGLE parent mother and her seven children were left homeless yesterday when fire destroyed their Herbert Ranch Street, Vistabella house.

Allison Williams who is employed as a security officer with a contractor is now on the street with her children, the oldest being 21 and youngest, only three.



Police reported that at 8.45 am, residents heard loud, crackling sounds and saw the three-bedroom wooden and concrete structure engulfed in flames.



Within minutes, the entire house was fully ablaze. At the time, no one was at home. The house was not wired for electricity and when Newsday visited the scene, no one from the Williams family was present.



A resident said that flames spread so quickly, they had no other choice but to watch the two-storey structure burn. “No one was home at the time and I say thank the Lord for that. The house was old, so within minutes everything was completely destroyed,” a neighbour said. Along the roadway, there were four cars parked, all of which had to be moved to safety.



Despite the prompt response from officers of the Mon Repos Fire Station (Southern Division Headquarters) they were unable to save the structure as it is already destroyed. Officers of the San Fernando and Marabella Police Stations visited the scene and are investigating.







