|Thursday, February 9 2017
THE public needs to work with the Police Service in partnership to fight crime, Northern Division head Snr Supt McDonald Jacob urged yesterday during a Police interfaith service at the Santa Rosa RC Church in Arima.
“This service this morning was based on the Northern Division looking to restore a sense of safety and security and in so doing, we dealt with it on three pillars and one of the pillars is the interaction with the community. The church service we had this morning was part of that initiative,” Jacob said.
