Time for public to work with police

CAROL MATROO Thursday, February 9 2017

THE public needs to work with the Police Service in partnership to fight crime, Northern Division head Snr Supt McDonald Jacob urged yesterday during a Police interfaith service at the Santa Rosa RC Church in Arima.

“This service this morning was based on the Northern Division looking to restore a sense of safety and security and in so doing, we dealt with it on three pillars and one of the pillars is the interaction with the community. The church service we had this morning was part of that initiative,” Jacob said.



The service was attended by representatives of the Northern Division Police, the Defence Force, the Air Guard, the Fire Service and the Transit Police. Jacob said many of the crimes committed are not just based on organised crime, but based on a lot of negativity and dysfunction within the homes and institutions.



He said the police need to work together with all major foundations and institutions within society to arrest the issues of crime and delinquency.



“We want all of the various institutions, family services, the churches, the imams, the pundits...



the people who are involved in dealing with conflict resolution to be a part of this drive as mediators.



We are making this call to everyone to join with us, to join with the nation to solve this crime problem that we are having in Trinidad and Tobago,” Jacob said.



Fr Dwight Black, who delivered the homily, said, “we are all brothers and sisters under one God.



None of us is without sin and have come short of the Lord at some point. I am sick and tired of what we have created within the community where people are scared of themselves,” he said.







