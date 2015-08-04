|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
|Home » News »
|Friday, February 10 2017
|
Latest
Entertainment
Opinion
Newsday Archives
Classifieds
Newsletter
Every day fresh news
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
|
AN AUTOPSY on Wednesday at the Forensic Science Centre in St James revealed that 11-month-old Jayada Douglas, who became brain dead after being fed sleep medicine Melatonin, died as a result of blunt force trauma to the head. Blood and tissue samples have been sent for further tests, before a final report is made available to the police.
On Wednesday, baby Jayada’s body was identified at the Centre by her two paternal aunts. Following the autopsy, Ag Cpl Duncan of the Child Protection Unit (CPU) was told by pathologist Dr Hughvon Des Vignes that the initial autopsy report revealed the child died from blunt force trauma.
|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
Top stories
Pictures & Galleries
The Ch@t Room
Click here to tell us right now!
RSS
Crisis Hotline
|Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
|
IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd
Creation time: 0.075 sek.