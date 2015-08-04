Blunt force trauma killed baby

NALINEE SEELAL Friday, February 10 2017

AN AUTOPSY on Wednesday at the Forensic Science Centre in St James revealed that 11-month-old Jayada Douglas, who became brain dead after being fed sleep medicine Melatonin, died as a result of blunt force trauma to the head. Blood and tissue samples have been sent for further tests, before a final report is made available to the police.

On Wednesday, baby Jayada’s body was identified at the Centre by her two paternal aunts. Following the autopsy, Ag Cpl Duncan of the Child Protection Unit (CPU) was told by pathologist Dr Hughvon Des Vignes that the initial autopsy report revealed the child died from blunt force trauma.



Pending the outcome of the tests on blood and tissue samples, Newsday was told that in the interim, Dr Des Vignes has classified the baby’s death as ‘unnatural homicide’. Yesterday, officers from Central Division teamed up with CPU’s Ag Cpl Duncan to continue investigations into the circumstances surrounding baby Jayada’s death.



Relatives of the baby are expected to be re-interviewed as well as a pharmacist and medical personnel from both the Chaguanas Health Centre and the Children’s Hospital in the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex (EW MSC) in Mt Hope. It was reported that on January 31, the drug melatonin was purchased and later administered to baby Jayada who was having trouble sleeping. Half an hour after the baby fell asleep and was placed on a bed, a check was made and she was found unresponsive upside down inside a clothes basket.



She was taken to the Chaguanas Health Centre and then transferred to the Children’s Hospital in Mt Hope. While at the hospital, baby Jayada was placed on a respirator. On Monday, Dr Persad carried out two tests which revealed that Jayada was clinically brain dead and a decision was made to take her off of life support.



She died minutes later.



Central Division head Ag Snr Supt Kenny Mc Intyre yesterday confirmed to Newsday that an extensive enquiry is now underway and the case file, when completed, will be sent to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for a final determination.







